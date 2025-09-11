- Fixed an issue with a side quest trigger
- Fixed some issues with various food stack sizes
- Fixed typos in some item descriptions
- The tutorial wind step potion is now explicitly labeled "tutorial potion"
- Fixed an area where the Donkey could potentially become stuck in Gravenstaad
- The homestead permanent storage containers (Dresser and Shelf) will now properly render custom depth pass
- The walls in the Bandit Keep should now correctly block weather particles
- Fixed issues with the Barlow's Keep Navmesh that could prevent AIs from following you through doorways
