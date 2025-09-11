 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19944606 Edited 11 September 2025 – 17:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with a side quest trigger
  • Fixed some issues with various food stack sizes
  • Fixed typos in some item descriptions
  • The tutorial wind step potion is now explicitly labeled "tutorial potion"
  • Fixed an area where the Donkey could potentially become stuck in Gravenstaad
  • The homestead permanent storage containers (Dresser and Shelf) will now properly render custom depth pass
  • The walls in the Bandit Keep should now correctly block weather particles
  • Fixed issues with the Barlow's Keep Navmesh that could prevent AIs from following you through doorways

