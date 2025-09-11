Performance:
Performance: Fixed a bug that caused Dawnsbury Days to load images multiple times, resulting in slower load of images.
User interface:
New option: Invert blue and red for saving throw probability bar. It's disabled by default but you can enable it in Settings->Interface.
Classes (Rogue): The Enfeebled debilitation now has a tooltip on what enfeebled means.
Cheats: The Summon a Monster cheat command now lists each monster's level, and orders monsters by level.
Rules fidelity:
Rules (stealth): You can now make attacks of opportunity against creature who are hidden from you, as long as they are not undetected. You will still suffer from the 50% miss chance, and AI-controlled enemies will generally not make use of this.
Modding:
Added PreparedSpellSlots.AdditionalPreparableSpells.
Modding: Added a AllowFriendlyFireFromHumans property, so that certain Gaia-aligned creatures can be targeted by players directly.
Modding: Added the .WithCustomShop() method to the DawnsburyStop class. This can be used to set a custom illustration, name, description and inventory for your custom adventure paths.
Modding: Fixed that modded illustrations "blinked" on screen many times as they were being loaded.
Modding: You no longer have to add +0 at the end of the damage equation when adding a natural or Manufactured weapon to a creature via the builder.
Bugfixes:
Classes (Animal Companion): Command an Animal now has the concentrate trait.
Classes (Cleric): Fixed that you could select deity-granted additional spells for your archetype-granted prepared spells.
Classes (Rogue): Fixed that you could apply more than one rogue debilitation to a single target.
Encounters (S9E2): Creatures affected by Uncontrollable Hunger now navigate around walls properly.
Items (shock): Fixed that the rules engine would crash if you killed an enemy with splash damage from a shock weapon's critical hit.
Monsters (Erinys): Resistance to good 5 -> Weakness to good 5
Monsters (Hamatula): Fixed that the barbed devil never used its weapon attacks.
Monsters (Poltergeist): Fixed that the poltergeist left a telekinetic object behind him.
Noncombat: Fixed that noncombat skill check predictions sometimes showed incorrect, even negative, percentages if there were too many characters in your party.
Rules: Fixed that in some edge cases, you were able to strike with a ranged reloadable weapon that wasn't loaded.
Spells (Cantrips): Cantrips can now be used as reactions.
Spells (Well of Healing): Well of Healing now correctly displays the spell's range.
Text: Fixed text in some stat blocks and cutscenes.
Balancing:
Spells (Speak with Animals): Increased the circumstance bonus on social checks with animals from +2 to +4.
Encounters (S9E1): Insane: Elite Zetogeki -> Zetogeki. Elite Specter -> Specter.
Encounters (S9E1): Society skill check DCs: 21 -> 16; 26 -> 21; 28 -> 24.
Encounters (S9E2): Food poisoning: Fortitude DC 24->22; 26->24; 28->26. Base damage 2d6->1d6; 3d6->2d6; 4d6->3d6. Advanced damage is multiplied the same.
Encounters (S9E2): Medium only: Removed Black Pudding.
Encounters (S9E2): Medium only: Removed Poltergeist.
Encounters (S9E3): Tiberius damage resistance on Medium and Hard: 10 -> 5 (remains at 10 on Insane)
Encounters (S9E4): Revenants damage resistance 10 -> 5
Encounters (S9E5): Grandmother Demay: Speed 12 -> Medium 5, Hard 6, Insane 7.
Encounters (S9E5): Possessed children now deal only 2 damage on a miss.
Encounters (S9E5): Possessed children now heal to full when their domination is cleansed from Lenka's boon; and they also become charged with positive energy instead, replacing Harming Hand with Healing Hand.
Good Little Children Never Grow Up:
Encounters (S9E1): Removed sunlight powerlessness from specters.
Encounters (S9E1): You now lose your stupefied condition from Specter attacks before the skill checks at end of encounter.
Encounters (S9E1): Fixed that you didn't lose the encounter if Tarnak died.
Encounters (S9E2): Fixed some issues with the conversation with Azor.
Encounters (S9E2): If at least one of your characters has Speak with Animals active, then all of your characters benefit from it when speaking with Azor.
Encounters (S9E3): Fixed that clicking "Cancel" on the second prompt to initiate a Planar Binding ritual would crash the rules engine.
Encounters (S9E3): The Wooden Statuette can now be directly targeted by attacks.
Encounters (S9E3): You can now summon a demon from another universe with the "Chaotic Evil" invocation, which triggers a crossover easter egg, and also a new achievement.
Encounters (S9E5): Added tooltips on the kinds of devils you can summon if you made a deal with the contract devil.
Encounters (S9E5): Reworked the Bend Space ability.
Text: Improved text in some dialogue and other places in the expansion.
Audio: Improved music in some sections.
Hazards: You can no longer retch if it would have no effect while suffering from food poisoning.
