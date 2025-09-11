Performance:

Performance: Fixed a bug that caused Dawnsbury Days to load images multiple times, resulting in slower load of images.

User interface:

Cheats: The Summon a Monster cheat command now lists each monster's level, and orders monsters by level.

Classes (Rogue): The Enfeebled debilitation now has a tooltip on what enfeebled means.

New option: Invert blue and red for saving throw probability bar. It's disabled by default but you can enable it in Settings->Interface.

Rules fidelity:

Rules (stealth): You can now make attacks of opportunity against creature who are hidden from you, as long as they are not undetected. You will still suffer from the 50% miss chance, and AI-controlled enemies will generally not make use of this.

Modding:

Modding: You no longer have to add +0 at the end of the damage equation when adding a natural or Manufactured weapon to a creature via the builder.

Modding: Fixed that modded illustrations "blinked" on screen many times as they were being loaded.

Modding: Added the .WithCustomShop() method to the DawnsburyStop class. This can be used to set a custom illustration, name, description and inventory for your custom adventure paths.

Modding: Added a AllowFriendlyFireFromHumans property, so that certain Gaia-aligned creatures can be targeted by players directly.

Bugfixes:

Classes (Animal Companion): Command an Animal now has the concentrate trait.

Classes (Cleric): Fixed that you could select deity-granted additional spells for your archetype-granted prepared spells.

Classes (Rogue): Fixed that you could apply more than one rogue debilitation to a single target.

Encounters (S9E2): Creatures affected by Uncontrollable Hunger now navigate around walls properly.

Items (shock): Fixed that the rules engine would crash if you killed an enemy with splash damage from a shock weapon's critical hit.

Monsters (Erinys): Resistance to good 5 -> Weakness to good 5

Monsters (Hamatula): Fixed that the barbed devil never used its weapon attacks.

Monsters (Poltergeist): Fixed that the poltergeist left a telekinetic object behind him.

Noncombat: Fixed that noncombat skill check predictions sometimes showed incorrect, even negative, percentages if there were too many characters in your party.

Rules: Fixed that in some edge cases, you were able to strike with a ranged reloadable weapon that wasn't loaded.

Spells (Cantrips): Cantrips can now be used as reactions.

Spells (Well of Healing): Well of Healing now correctly displays the spell's range.