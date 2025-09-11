 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19944502 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
-Fixed several rail pathtracing issues when first track is changed and on-the-fly pathtracing when station is changed.
-Improved re-tracing path when station is manually deleted from train orders.
-Fixed ship follow option not cancelling properly when vehicle window is closed.
-Fixed road tunnel placement blocked in certain direction.
-Fixed road spline placement issue in certain direction.
-Fixed road crossroad generation One-Way overriding One-Sided option.
-Fixed few UI issues when selecting Per-Cargo and Per-Car options.
-Updated premade maps with the new industry changes.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link