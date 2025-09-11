-Fixed several rail pathtracing issues when first track is changed and on-the-fly pathtracing when station is changed.

-Improved re-tracing path when station is manually deleted from train orders.

-Fixed ship follow option not cancelling properly when vehicle window is closed.

-Fixed road tunnel placement blocked in certain direction.

-Fixed road spline placement issue in certain direction.

-Fixed road crossroad generation One-Way overriding One-Sided option.

-Fixed few UI issues when selecting Per-Cargo and Per-Car options.

-Updated premade maps with the new industry changes.