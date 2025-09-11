-Fixed several rail pathtracing issues when first track is changed and on-the-fly pathtracing when station is changed.
-Improved re-tracing path when station is manually deleted from train orders.
-Fixed ship follow option not cancelling properly when vehicle window is closed.
-Fixed road tunnel placement blocked in certain direction.
-Fixed road spline placement issue in certain direction.
-Fixed road crossroad generation One-Way overriding One-Sided option.
-Fixed few UI issues when selecting Per-Cargo and Per-Car options.
-Updated premade maps with the new industry changes.
0.5.7.2 Fixes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2614551
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update