11 September 2025 Build 19944432 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:59:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
FEATURES
- new rule to disable ideological trends

IMPROVEMENTS
- many UI enhancements
- balance improvements for custom parties

FIXES
- a rare systems crash at start of the game
- many more little fixes and optimizations
- a regression bug affecting regional/city laws

