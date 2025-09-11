Gameplay/balance



-Hardcore mode permadeath is now available.



-If the player completes quest 13 (Ra quest) and has level 95, players can reset the quest list for 5000 gold and replay all quests on Nightmare or Hell difficult.



-The player can no longer play on normal difficulty if it hits level 95.



-You can now enter the Ra and Elemental King quest area at level 85 minimum.



-Nightmare difficulty is available from a minimum of previous level 30 to level 60 now



-Hell difficulty is available from a minimum of previous level 70 to level 95 now.



Items:



-Added 4 new unique items

-You can now gamble weapons.



Item drop rate:



-Steelmoor wilderness loot pool level 1 drops decreased.

