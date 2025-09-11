 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19944372 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:52:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New patch! New characters! New haircuts!

Fulfillment:

  • Now has an archetype selection screen. Archetype selection in run removed.

  • Now has 3 new archetypes: Survivalist, Collector, and [ REDACTED ]

  • Orientation selections removed, now integrated with the replayable level

  • Changes to Fulfillment wall depth for better weapon swinging

Big things:

  • New secret archetype in Fulfillment

  • Reduced ammo of some temporary moves in Fulfillment

  • Using up a temporary move no longer eats a permanent move

Small things:

  • Crowd Clearer no longer resets combo even if it hits

  • Blood Donation machine should behave better

  • “Special” button prompt now appears better

  • Temporary moves are now more obvious

  • Some more character outfits

  • Visual polish in some areas

  • “Reset all” keybinding option now properly saves 

  • Evan Greenwood is now bald

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2085541
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 2085542
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link