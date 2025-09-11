New patch! New characters! New haircuts!
Fulfillment:
Now has an archetype selection screen. Archetype selection in run removed.
Now has 3 new archetypes: Survivalist, Collector, and [ REDACTED ]
Orientation selections removed, now integrated with the replayable level
Changes to Fulfillment wall depth for better weapon swinging
Big things:
New secret archetype in Fulfillment
Reduced ammo of some temporary moves in Fulfillment
Using up a temporary move no longer eats a permanent move
Small things:
Crowd Clearer no longer resets combo even if it hits
Blood Donation machine should behave better
“Special” button prompt now appears better
Temporary moves are now more obvious
Some more character outfits
Visual polish in some areas
“Reset all” keybinding option now properly saves
Evan Greenwood is now bald
