 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Destiny 2 THE FINALS Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19944292 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
TriNox/autoburst guns spread nerfed hard
Added aiming deadzone in the middle of player. If mouse is within deadzone, movement direction will take over aiming
Added Steam IAP
Fixed wrong category when opening menu (controller)
Fixed main menu switching category even when you're in sub-panels (controller)
Fixed character Editor navigation does not work anymore (Controller)
Added new inventory navigation for controller
Added auto scroll in inventory for controller
Fixed can still join/leave queue even though the duel notification is not shown (controller)
Added hats to Crew Member List
Added hats to Duel Displays (hat not working correctly)
Added hats to Menu Header
Added hats to Profile
Added hats to Friends
Fixed camera zoom when player first spawns
"Set Tag" and "Joined Crews" functionality

Changed files in this update

Depot 3659221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link