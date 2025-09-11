TriNox/autoburst guns spread nerfed hard

Added aiming deadzone in the middle of player. If mouse is within deadzone, movement direction will take over aiming

Added Steam IAP

Fixed wrong category when opening menu (controller)

Fixed main menu switching category even when you're in sub-panels (controller)

Fixed character Editor navigation does not work anymore (Controller)

Added new inventory navigation for controller

Added auto scroll in inventory for controller

Fixed can still join/leave queue even though the duel notification is not shown (controller)

Added hats to Crew Member List

Added hats to Duel Displays (hat not working correctly)

Added hats to Menu Header

Added hats to Profile

Added hats to Friends

Fixed camera zoom when player first spawns

"Set Tag" and "Joined Crews" functionality

