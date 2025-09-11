TriNox/autoburst guns spread nerfed hard
Added aiming deadzone in the middle of player. If mouse is within deadzone, movement direction will take over aiming
Added Steam IAP
Fixed wrong category when opening menu (controller)
Fixed main menu switching category even when you're in sub-panels (controller)
Fixed character Editor navigation does not work anymore (Controller)
Added new inventory navigation for controller
Added auto scroll in inventory for controller
Fixed can still join/leave queue even though the duel notification is not shown (controller)
Added hats to Crew Member List
Added hats to Duel Displays (hat not working correctly)
Added hats to Menu Header
Added hats to Profile
Added hats to Friends
Fixed camera zoom when player first spawns
"Set Tag" and "Joined Crews" functionality
Patch Notes v0.7.0
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update