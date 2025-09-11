 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19944221 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Villagers will now equip and wear any clothing or accessories you give them :)
  • Added leafy sounds for some horticulture items and fixed basket sounding wooden
  • Items are now handed over to a villager immediately upon quest completion
  • Fixed construction not showing the new number of contributed items if you have the panel open while someone else contributes
  • Fixed villagers writing book names in 'wingdings'
  • Fixed thinking you can bake any new crafting idea
  • Fixed rare situations where villagers would collectively stop doing stuff
  • Fixed villagers throwing the book on the ground when writing in an uncomfortable position

