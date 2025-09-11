- Villagers will now equip and wear any clothing or accessories you give them :)
- Added leafy sounds for some horticulture items and fixed basket sounding wooden
- Items are now handed over to a villager immediately upon quest completion
- Fixed construction not showing the new number of contributed items if you have the panel open while someone else contributes
- Fixed villagers writing book names in 'wingdings'
- Fixed thinking you can bake any new crafting idea
- Fixed rare situations where villagers would collectively stop doing stuff
- Fixed villagers throwing the book on the ground when writing in an uncomfortable position
V0.11.10 - Bug Fixes & Improvements
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1881941
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update