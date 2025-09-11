Major balance update with tons of improvements! 0.2.05 (alpha) Major Changes
Added data tracking via API (helps us balance the game better!)
Added keyword tooltips to cards where needed
Updated level up system
Major Balance Overhaul
Rebalanced almost every enemy in the game
Buffed many non-base cards
Adjusted shop prices and card costs
Fixed several problematic card interactions
Bug Fixes
Fixed intents display on bosses
Fixed various tooltips
Fixed God Mode memorabilia
Quality of Life
Improved card upgrade interface
Added audio sliders
Improved tooltip readability and behaviour
Various UI fixes and improvements
