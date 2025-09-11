 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19944145 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:22 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Major balance update with tons of improvements! 0.2.05 (alpha) Major Changes

  • Added data tracking via API (helps us balance the game better!)

  • Added keyword tooltips to cards where needed

  • Updated level up system

Major Balance Overhaul

  • Rebalanced almost every enemy in the game

  • Buffed many non-base cards

  • Adjusted shop prices and card costs

  • Fixed several problematic card interactions

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed intents display on bosses

  • Fixed various tooltips

  • Fixed God Mode memorabilia

Quality of Life

  • Improved card upgrade interface

  • Added audio sliders

  • Improved tooltip readability and behaviour

  • Various UI fixes and improvements

