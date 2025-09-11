Hello everyone! It's been some time since the last patch, and I'm here to tell you 3 things! First, the Bestiary/Codex is still on it's way. We've made great progress on it and can't wait to show it to you What will most likely happen (to be 100% confirmed) is that we'll make an open experimental branch with the Codex on it, while the patch is being localized. It will allow us to gain time, and to have your feedback as soon as possible! Keep posted here, we'll make a dedicated Steam News if we open an experimental branch We're also planning what's to come after the Codex, and will also update you in due time! The second thing I'm here to tell you, it's that we also came with a small patch! This is mainly a balancing patch, driven by both your feedback and the in game analytics. We've also slided in some bugfixes! Lastly, on behalf of the whole team, we wanted to thank you all for all your kind words, feedback, and positive reviews ; we've made it back to mostly positive reviews! That's a great milestone we've been looking forward to, and we're proud and thankful that we did.



Now, make way for the full patchnote!

Have a wonderful day everyone!



Knightica - Patch #4 - v1.0.4



General

On XP Received effects can now be triggered even at Max Level

Balancing

Commanders Warlock: Reduce Bosses defeated amount to Unlock from 50 to 25 Curses: Increase Dark Power transfer from (5-25) 🛡️ to (10-100) 🛡️ Increase Dark Defense transfer from (5-25) ⚔️ to (10-100) ⚔️ Reduce Dark Use cost to 10 ♥️ Increase Dark Use Buff from (3-15) ⚔️/🛡️ to (3-30) ⚔️/🛡️

Souls Interest: Increase Max Gold amount from 50 to 70 🪙 Selection: Increase Max Roll per turn from 3 to 5 Burst: Now also reduce the cost of Spells drawn by 1 🪙 Reset: Now receives 3 Epic instead of 2 Chaos: Now receives 150 🪙 instead of 100 🪙 Heirloom Reduce number of Roll needed to draw the free Spell from 4 to 3







We are improving Troops that felt underwhelming to play and boss Souls that didn’t see enough picks

Troops

Gold Dragon: Effect now gives +1⚔️/+1🛡️ to Mercenaries and all other Dragons on the Field

King Tax effect bonus has been increased from +25⚔️ to +50⚔️

Molten Blob Bonus given have been increased from +3⚔️and +2🛡️(up from +2⚔️and +1🛡️)

Mauler Now gains +4🛡️(up from +2🛡️) when a Troop loses stats or gets sacrificed Base 🛡️has been increased by 9

Tower Now gains +2🛡️(up from +1🛡️) on Shop Refresh Base 🛡️has been increased by 10

Warden Base 🛡️has been increased by 8

Zombie On Death effect now gives +2⚔️/+2🛡️ (up from +1⚔️/+1🛡️)

Cauldron Blue Drop cost has been increased to 6🪙 (up from 4🪙) Yellow Drop cost has been reduced to 2🪙 (down from 4🪙)







Bug Fixes