11 September 2025 Build 19944086 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:32:29 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Endless Side Mission Bug – Resolved an issue where side mission requests could continue indefinitely.
Sector 2 Balance Pass – Adjusted difficulty to create a smoother, more strategic experience.
Enemy Deck Updates – Various enemy cards and decks have been rebalanced with a mix of buffs and nerfs.

