Hello Responders,
Update 0.6.1 is a game health targeted update focused on quality-of-life and fixing some of the more elusive bugs that have been plaguing your sessions. From healing logic and fire damage to objective scripting and zombie AI, this update prioritizes smooth play and correct behavior across core systems.
This update lays foundational work for what’s ahead, including new content arriving in October and a second Health Update landing in November. It’s all part of our continued reinforcement effort as we head toward 1.0 in 2026. Update 0.6.1 is another step forward in that direction, improving reliability, responsiveness, and the systems you rely on most.
Developer Note: Environment Optimization
Broadway and Lewiston received a major performance improvement. Using an automated process, we have made significant changes to the performance “cost” of game assets. In one example, we reduced a complex building from over 250 individual meshes to just 53, an 81% reduction. While this represents a single structure, similar improvements are being applied across all environmental assets for broader gains in performance and asset management. This helps streamline performance and asset management going forward. Expect smoother loads and fewer rendering hitches.
While this optimization is currently focused on two maps, we plan to apply this improvement across all maps in future updates.
Developer Note: Animation Optimization
We’ve reworked how animations are evaluated under the hood, reducing how much they strain the CPU, especially during high-intensity moments with lots of movement and enemies. These changes improve framerate consistency across encounters, helping gameplay feel smoother when things get chaotic.
This is part of an ongoing effort to optimize core systems without altering how they feel to play. Expect more invisible-but-impactful improvements like this in future updates.
Quality of Life
Player status on the scoreboard now shows "Waiting For Respawn" if a player is eligible for revival
"Save as Preset" has been added to Customization so players can more easily reapply their favorite look
Improved pickup sounds on many items
Polished the sound of player footsteps while walking and running
Improvements to some UI sound effects
Balance Changes
Update 0.6.0 brought a major shift in difficulty. While it brought us closer to the challenge we want, it's not quite dialed in yet. We're continuing to apply tuning and feedback-driven balance adjustments across future updates. Expect more refinements as we close in on that sweet spot!
Stores and Houses in Pottsville should fill more consistently with zombies before players arrive, and should not respawn zombies while players are inside the buildings.
Tweaked zombie spawns on Lewiston to ensure spawns are not spread out too much.
Tweaked zombie spawns on Broadway to bring it more in line with other maps.
Adjusted many animations and hitboxes on slashing melee weapons.
Tweaked the horizontal impulse on melee kill ragdolls. Zombies shouldn’t fly away so aggressively anymore.
Bug Fixes
Account & Progression
Applied a tentative fix to a rare issue where the account level would appear reset after major updates. Please let us know if you still see this occur!
Fixed an error that could occur when trying to reroll a recently acquired skill
Animation
Players who have respawned now animate properly after entering DBNO
Responder hand no longer pops when winding up to throw a two-handed firearm
Zombies should react to hits while standing up from being downed
Fixed a case where responders’ corpses would float if self-sacrificing late in the match
Responders on the main menu should consistently appear with higher-quality models
Audio
VO indicating that Early Extraction is available should now play properly on Broadway
Full-Auto gunfire reverb should sound the same as other fire modes now
Zombie footsteps should be more audible when behind the player. Don’t stop checking over your shoulder, though…
Combat
Army and Police zombies now properly take reduced damage and lose armor-based headshot resistance when helmets are destroyed
Fixed an issue where zombies would not properly get hit by a responder’s shove or kicks
Fixed an exploit where players could equip both regular and expert Steady Hand simultaneously
Dropping an item no longer causes previously equipped loaded weapons to appear empty in the inventory
Fixed an exploit where players could pick up a Radio that had already been deployed to distract zombies
Environment
Fixed a gap in the Ranger Station that could trap players
Fixed a location where zombies could get stuck behind the double doors in the Diner in Broadway
Fixed some cases where loot in Broadway could not be interacted with
Fixed a location in the Power Plant HQ where zombies could get stuck on the upper catwalk and a pallet
Fixed floating headlights in Power Plant
Fixed various items in the Diner in Broadway which clip through the desk
Zombies can now navigate through the Broadway C4 wall breach
Players can now shoot through the Broadway C4 wall breach reliably
Flames should fade out more smoothly
Gameplay
Fixed an edge case that could block the transformer objective in Pottsville
Fixed an issue where players could not heal each other unless at critical health
Healing other players will not consume both a medkit and bandage when both are in the inventory
The burning effect now properly extinguishes after a duration
Fuel puddles now deal damage and extinguish correctly
Broadway electrical parts no longer bounce under trains when dropped
Applied fixes to some areas and objects that could cause the player to get caught on fire and take damage indefinitely
Applied a tentative fix to the Fast Rope helicopter extraction in Broadway to ensure that all players see the rope at the same location
Applied some fixes to prevent items from shifting after being thrown or falling under the floor
Localization
Fixed strings in the options menu for DLSS, XeSS, and FSR for all languages.
Fixed some banners in the Tutorial not being set up properly for translations
Improved some Simplified Chinese translations in the Tutorial and Roadmap
Fixed overlapping text in German in the Roadmap
Fixed missing translations in the Roadmap
Fixed a missing translation in the Customization menu UI
Fixed an inconsistent translation in Simplified Chinese on the Difficulty Select screen
Fixed the inconsistent capitalization of a string in German
UI & UX
Final stage infection lines now remain visible even at critical health
Fixed cases where the Nightmare level on the scoreboard always showed 0 or scaled incorrectly with large numbers
Pinging items will not just use the generic ‘ping’ voice line anymore
The end of match countdown timer now appears for players who have respawned
Players who leave a match while Waiting for Respawn will have their scoreboard status changed to Deceased properly
Removed glint from a non-interactible item in the Checkpoint in Power Plant
Mute status indicator for players should update without having to reopen the social menu
Data Drives in Broadway should no longer glow before they can be interacted with
Broadway electrical parts no longer lose their HUD markers when dropped
Server & Client Stability
Fixed a number of crashes
Applied a fix to prevent login errors during the launch flow for some clients
Tutorial
Fixed a location with invisible collision in the Tutorial
Made foliage stop floating in the Tutorial
Fixed several typos in the Tutorial
Tweaked zombie spawn rules in the Tutorial so that zombies will not spawn in the player’s line of sight
Known Issues
We are aware it’s possible for the Broadway train extraction to be blocked in some cases. We’re working on investigating this issue and looking for a fix as soon as we can!
Rapid selection of multiple new skills may still block further selections until game restart
No More Room in Hell 2 is still in Early Access, and your feedback is shaping every step forward. Report bugs in-game, on Discord, or at nmrih2.com/support.
Stay safe out there,
The NMRIH2 Dev Team
