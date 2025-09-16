Hello Responders,

Update 0.6.1 is a game health targeted update focused on quality-of-life and fixing some of the more elusive bugs that have been plaguing your sessions. From healing logic and fire damage to objective scripting and zombie AI, this update prioritizes smooth play and correct behavior across core systems.

This update lays foundational work for what’s ahead, including new content arriving in October and a second Health Update landing in November. It’s all part of our continued reinforcement effort as we head toward 1.0 in 2026. Update 0.6.1 is another step forward in that direction, improving reliability, responsiveness, and the systems you rely on most.





Developer Note: Environment Optimization

Broadway and Lewiston received a major performance improvement. Using an automated process, we have made significant changes to the performance “cost” of game assets. In one example, we reduced a complex building from over 250 individual meshes to just 53, an 81% reduction. While this represents a single structure, similar improvements are being applied across all environmental assets for broader gains in performance and asset management. This helps streamline performance and asset management going forward. Expect smoother loads and fewer rendering hitches.

While this optimization is currently focused on two maps, we plan to apply this improvement across all maps in future updates.

Developer Note: Animation Optimization

We’ve reworked how animations are evaluated under the hood, reducing how much they strain the CPU, especially during high-intensity moments with lots of movement and enemies. These changes improve framerate consistency across encounters, helping gameplay feel smoother when things get chaotic.

This is part of an ongoing effort to optimize core systems without altering how they feel to play. Expect more invisible-but-impactful improvements like this in future updates.







Quality of Life

Player status on the scoreboard now shows "Waiting For Respawn" if a player is eligible for revival

"Save as Preset" has been added to Customization so players can more easily reapply their favorite look

Improved pickup sounds on many items

Polished the sound of player footsteps while walking and running

Improvements to some UI sound effects



Balance Changes

Update 0.6.0 brought a major shift in difficulty. While it brought us closer to the challenge we want, it's not quite dialed in yet. We're continuing to apply tuning and feedback-driven balance adjustments across future updates. Expect more refinements as we close in on that sweet spot!

Stores and Houses in Pottsville should fill more consistently with zombies before players arrive, and should not respawn zombies while players are inside the buildings.

Tweaked zombie spawns on Lewiston to ensure spawns are not spread out too much.

Tweaked zombie spawns on Broadway to bring it more in line with other maps.

Adjusted many animations and hitboxes on slashing melee weapons.

Tweaked the horizontal impulse on melee kill ragdolls. Zombies shouldn’t fly away so aggressively anymore.



Bug Fixes

Account & Progression

Applied a tentative fix to a rare issue where the account level would appear reset after major updates. Please let us know if you still see this occur!

Fixed an error that could occur when trying to reroll a recently acquired skill

Animation

Players who have respawned now animate properly after entering DBNO

Responder hand no longer pops when winding up to throw a two-handed firearm

Zombies should react to hits while standing up from being downed

Fixed a case where responders’ corpses would float if self-sacrificing late in the match

Responders on the main menu should consistently appear with higher-quality models

Audio

VO indicating that Early Extraction is available should now play properly on Broadway

Full-Auto gunfire reverb should sound the same as other fire modes now

Zombie footsteps should be more audible when behind the player. Don’t stop checking over your shoulder, though…

Combat

Army and Police zombies now properly take reduced damage and lose armor-based headshot resistance when helmets are destroyed

Fixed an issue where zombies would not properly get hit by a responder’s shove or kicks

Fixed an exploit where players could equip both regular and expert Steady Hand simultaneously

Dropping an item no longer causes previously equipped loaded weapons to appear empty in the inventory

Fixed an exploit where players could pick up a Radio that had already been deployed to distract zombies

Environment

Fixed a gap in the Ranger Station that could trap players

Fixed a location where zombies could get stuck behind the double doors in the Diner in Broadway

Fixed some cases where loot in Broadway could not be interacted with

Fixed a location in the Power Plant HQ where zombies could get stuck on the upper catwalk and a pallet

Fixed floating headlights in Power Plant

Fixed various items in the Diner in Broadway which clip through the desk

Zombies can now navigate through the Broadway C4 wall breach

Players can now shoot through the Broadway C4 wall breach reliably

Flames should fade out more smoothly

Gameplay

Fixed an edge case that could block the transformer objective in Pottsville

Fixed an issue where players could not heal each other unless at critical health

Healing other players will not consume both a medkit and bandage when both are in the inventory

The burning effect now properly extinguishes after a duration

Fuel puddles now deal damage and extinguish correctly

Broadway electrical parts no longer bounce under trains when dropped

Applied fixes to some areas and objects that could cause the player to get caught on fire and take damage indefinitely

Applied a tentative fix to the Fast Rope helicopter extraction in Broadway to ensure that all players see the rope at the same location

Applied some fixes to prevent items from shifting after being thrown or falling under the floor

Localization

Fixed strings in the options menu for DLSS, XeSS, and FSR for all languages.

Fixed some banners in the Tutorial not being set up properly for translations

Improved some Simplified Chinese translations in the Tutorial and Roadmap

Fixed overlapping text in German in the Roadmap

Fixed missing translations in the Roadmap

Fixed a missing translation in the Customization menu UI

Fixed an inconsistent translation in Simplified Chinese on the Difficulty Select screen

Fixed the inconsistent capitalization of a string in German

UI & UX

Final stage infection lines now remain visible even at critical health

Fixed cases where the Nightmare level on the scoreboard always showed 0 or scaled incorrectly with large numbers

Pinging items will not just use the generic ‘ping’ voice line anymore

The end of match countdown timer now appears for players who have respawned

Players who leave a match while Waiting for Respawn will have their scoreboard status changed to Deceased properly

Removed glint from a non-interactible item in the Checkpoint in Power Plant

Mute status indicator for players should update without having to reopen the social menu

Data Drives in Broadway should no longer glow before they can be interacted with

Broadway electrical parts no longer lose their HUD markers when dropped

Server & Client Stability

Fixed a number of crashes

Applied a fix to prevent login errors during the launch flow for some clients

Tutorial

Fixed a location with invisible collision in the Tutorial

Made foliage stop floating in the Tutorial

Fixed several typos in the Tutorial

Tweaked zombie spawn rules in the Tutorial so that zombies will not spawn in the player’s line of sight

Known Issues

We are aware it’s possible for the Broadway train extraction to be blocked in some cases. We’re working on investigating this issue and looking for a fix as soon as we can!

Rapid selection of multiple new skills may still block further selections until game restart



No More Room in Hell 2 is still in Early Access, and your feedback is shaping every step forward. Report bugs in-game, on Discord, or at nmrih2.com/support.

Stay safe out there,

The NMRIH2 Dev Team



