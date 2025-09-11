Fixed a few typos and added Episode 5 translations for the following languages:
- Japanese
- Portuguese Brazilian
- Thai
- Turkish
Currently only Romanian and Russian remain, the translators are still hard at work. And when these are finished they will be patched in as well.
Small typo fixes and translation update
