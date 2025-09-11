 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19944028 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:26:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed a few typos and added Episode 5 translations for the following languages:

- Japanese
- Portuguese Brazilian
- Thai
- Turkish

Currently only Romanian and Russian remain, the translators are still hard at work. And when these are finished they will be patched in as well.

