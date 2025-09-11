Add option to disable the save toast

Add mod reordering



Standard Notation expanded to e330

- At very high numbers, Standard Notation takes up too much space. Standard Notation will not be supported beyond e330.

Axman13

- Crit Chance gained from Adantages now has diminishing effect after 100%

Once Many Masks is complete, LORED autobuyers can purchase more than 10 levels at once

Improved performance of Limit Break level up

Watched Currencies are reset and restored when entering and exiting Arcade Runs



Fix saves which advanced too far due to prolonged play by deleting them

- Nah just kiddin

Fix Upgrade Window opening when loading a save

Fix `Display Help button` not saving

Fix `UI Scale` not loading

Fix clicking background not closing Upgrade Window

During Many Masks, fix LOREDs trying to afford already-pending Upgrades

Fix Moneymaker and other "small combos" never registering

Fix backing up corrupted saves



Removed Joy & Grief

- There was never a plan for these. They were just going to exist

- The reason they were removed is to not force players to hunt for them, because that would be insanely boring