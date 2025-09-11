 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19943981 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:19:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Add option to disable the save toast
Add mod reordering

Standard Notation expanded to e330
- At very high numbers, Standard Notation takes up too much space. Standard Notation will not be supported beyond e330.
Axman13
- Crit Chance gained from Adantages now has diminishing effect after 100%
Once Many Masks is complete, LORED autobuyers can purchase more than 10 levels at once
Improved performance of Limit Break level up
Watched Currencies are reset and restored when entering and exiting Arcade Runs

Fix saves which advanced too far due to prolonged play by deleting them
- Nah just kiddin
Fix Upgrade Window opening when loading a save
Fix `Display Help button` not saving
Fix `UI Scale` not loading
Fix clicking background not closing Upgrade Window
During Many Masks, fix LOREDs trying to afford already-pending Upgrades
Fix Moneymaker and other "small combos" never registering
Fix backing up corrupted saves

Removed Joy & Grief
- There was never a plan for these. They were just going to exist
- The reason they were removed is to not force players to hunt for them, because that would be insanely boring

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3418151
Linux English Depot 3418152
