Major 11 September 2025 Build 19943971 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:24 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Time Overhaul

  • Instead of a clock, there is now a string of light leading to a bomb. When it reaches the bomb, you will probably blow up. (there is a tiny chance that you will get to live an extra turn instead!)

  • Redesigned or removed perks related to time

  • Rearranged the board to fit the new UI

Walkabout

  • You can press "s" while in the game to get up from the table and walk around the room

  • Room has been redesigned

  • Nothing gameplay related yet, but you can see "coming soon" signs for features we plan to add in the future

  • Added back the "comfort wet floor sign" for a certain fish based streamer who requested it

  • Environmental storytelling

Perks

  • Added Rare Perk - Simplicity - After the deal, +2 mult for each empty perk slot 

  • Added Uncommon Perk - OSHA - At the end of the round, gain $$$ for each unbloodied JERRY.

  • Added Common Perk - Auto cash - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain $.

  • Added Uncommon Perk - Automation - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) reactivate it.

  • Added Rare Perk - Auto pills - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain +1 mult.

  • Added Rare Perk - Auto feedback - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) upgrade it.

  • Added Uncommon Perk - Square - At the end of the round, gain $ equal to your mult.

  • Added Uncommon Perk - Optics - When an eye opens, gain +1 mult for each empty adjacent space 

  • Added Uncommon Perk - Bandaid - When you flip a JERRY, give the (face up) card below it a random sticker.

  • Added Common Perk - Hidden Info - When you flip a hint in a corner, give it a start sticker

  • Changed loans to operate on % interest

  • Nerfed SMART Goals to gain 8 instead of 10 $

  • Promoted Buying Pills to Rare

QoL

  • You can now right click cards to mark them as suspected JERRYs

  • Nicer settings menu that doesn't blind you

Misc

  • Added analytics so we can make better balancing changes in the future, you'll see a popup about this when you load the game

  • Sometimes the puppet might talk to you

Full Perk List

(for the curious)

  • ATM - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, flip a $ card

  • Info Desk - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, flip a Hint

  • SMART Goals - Common Perk - $5: When you flip up all non-JERRYs, gain $$$$$ $$$

  • Darts - Common Perk - $5: When an eye opens, reactivate a random non-eye card

  • Hidden Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a $ in a corner, upgrade it

  • High Value - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a multiplier, all perks gain $1 sell value

  • Knight of Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a lonely $, reactivate it.

  • Looking For Info - Common Perk - $5: When the eye opens, flip a random hint

  • Looking For Cash - Common Perk - $5: When the eye opens, flip a random $ card

  • Sticky Pills - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a multiplier card, flip up adjacent face-down multiplier cards.

  • Page of Cash - Common Perk - $5: After flipping all dealt $ cards, gain $$$$

  • Horizontal Integration - Common Perk - $5: When you complete a row, flip ALL mult cards

  • Page of Pills - Common Perk - $5: After flipping all dealt multiplier cards, gain +2 multiplier

  • Nest Egg - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a $ card, this perk gains $2 sell value

  • Crying Cash - Common Perk - $5: When an eye opens, gain $

  • Self Directed - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a JERRY, flip a random $ card

  • Group Synergy - Common Perk - $5: When you flip up the last card in a grouping of 3+, upgrade the whole group

  • Punch Down - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a JERRY, flip the (non-JERRY) card below it

  • Salad - Common Perk - $5: When you sell this perk, flip one mult, one $ and one hint

  • Fortune Cookie - Common Perk - $5: When you sell this perk, flip all hints

  • Churn - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, double the sell value of the rightmost perk and sell it

  • Auto Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain $

  • Hidden Info - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a hint in a corner, give it a start sticker

  • 360 Feedback - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, upgrade adjacent cards

  • Corner Office - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate (non-eye) cards in corners

  • Pill Dispenser - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, flip a multiplier card

  • Burnout - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, gain +1 multiplier

  • Conveyor Belt - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a row, reactivate that row

  • Hidden Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a multiplier in a corner, upgrade it

  • Group Think - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate the largest grouping

  • Stocks - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a row, your perks gain $10 sell value

  • Bonds - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, your perks gain $3 sell value

  • Hindsight - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a hint, reactivate adjacent $ cards

  • Loan - Uncommon Perk - $-30: 20% interest each round. (currently <interest>)

  • Knight of Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a lonely multiplier, reactivate it.

  • Looking For Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When the eye opens, flip a random mult

  • Sticky Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a $ card, flip up adjacent face-down $ cards.

  • Attrition - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, reactivate adjacent cards

  • Melon Party - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping up all non-JERRY cards, heal 1

  • Queen of Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping all $ cards, reactivate them

  • Vertical Integration - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, flip a random $ card

  • Queen of Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping all multiplier cards, reactivate them

  •  - Uncommon Perk - $0: 

  • Stacked Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, gain $

  • Printer - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, gain $$ for each hint

  • Sale - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, other perks in the shop go on sale

  • Always Be Closing - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase a perk, this gains $10 sell value.

  • Early Bird - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, gain +1 multiplier for each face up card

  • Side Eye - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate cards to its right

  • Sales Pitch - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, your perks gain $10 sell value

  • Incubator - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, perks in the shop upgrade to next rarity

  • Whisper Network - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, flip a card that is adjacent to exactly 1 JERRY

  • Fax Machine - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, duplicate a random perk

  • Pill Bottle - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell this perk, flip all multiplier cards

  • The letter <letter_goes_here> - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the beginning of the round, gain multiplier for each perk that starts with the letter <letter_goes_here>. (currently <the_letter>)

  • Brevity - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the start of a round, gain +1 mult for each perk with 6 or less letters in its name. (currently <brevity>)

  • Wealth - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, gain mult equal to your total perk value divided by 50. (Currently <wealth>)

  • Lefthanded - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a $ card on the left half of the board, reactivate it

  • Stapler - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell this perk, attach the rightmost perk in the shop to the leftmost perk in the shop

  • Dosage Up - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell another perk worth $15+, upgrade all faceup mult

  • Early Worm - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, upgrade all face-up cards

  • Stock Up - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell another perk worth $15+, upgrade all faceup money

  • Vertical Feedback - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, upgrade $ cards in it

  • Death - Uncommon Perk - $30: When the eye opens, gain mult for each bloodied JERRY

  • Righthanded - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a mult on the right half of the board, reactivate it

  • OSHA - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the end of the round, gain $$$ for each unbloodied JERRY.

  • Automation - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) reactivate it.

  • Square - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the end of the round, gain $ equal to your multlplier

  • Optics - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, gain +1 mult for each empty adjacent space

  • Bandaid - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, give the (face up) card below it a random sticker.

  • Blink - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip an eye, reactivate it

  • Mega Loan - Rare Perk - $-99: 20% interest each round. (currently <interest>)

  • Operations - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip any card, gain $

  • Elevator - Rare Perk - $99: When you complete a column, reactivate It

  • Buying Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Change(pass a multiple of $10), flip a random mult card

  • Penthouse Office - Rare Perk - $99: When an eye opens reactivate (non-eye) cards in the top row

  • Wholesale Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Bank (Pass a multiplie of $100), gain +5 multiplier

  • Golden Turd - Rare Perk - $500: You earned it

  • Make it Rain - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Bank (Pass a multiple of $100), upgrade all face up $

  • King of Cash - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip a $ card, reactivate all other $

  • King of Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip a mult card, reactivate all other mult cards

  • PIty - Rare Perk - $99: When a round begins, gain mult for each common perk. (currently <pity>)

  • Hard Copy - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip up all $ cards, create a duplicate with double sell value (if there's space)

  • Circle Back - Rare Perk - $99: When you sell another perk for the first time in a round, make a copy of it.

  • 401K - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip all mult, double the sell value of ALL your perks.

  • Email - Rare Perk - $99: When a round begins, gain +5 mult for each attached perk. (currently <email>))

  • Loop In - Rare Perk - $99: At the start of a round, gain +1 mult for each reroll in the last shop. (currently <rerolls>)

  • Vertical Distribution - Rare Perk - $99: When you complete a column, upgrade Mult cards in it

  • Simplicity - Rare Perk - $99: At the start of a round, gain +2 mult for each empty perk slot. (currently <simplicity>)

  • Auto Feedback - Rare Perk - $99: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) upgrade it

Changed files in this update

