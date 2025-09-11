Rearranged the board to fit the new UI

Redesigned or removed perks related to time

Instead of a clock, there is now a string of light leading to a bomb. When it reaches the bomb, you will probably blow up. (there is a tiny chance that you will get to live an extra turn instead!)

Added back the "comfort wet floor sign" for a certain fish based streamer who requested it

Nothing gameplay related yet, but you can see "coming soon" signs for features we plan to add in the future

Room has been redesigned

You can press "s" while in the game to get up from the table and walk around the room

Nerfed SMART Goals to gain 8 instead of 10 $

Changed loans to operate on % interest

Added Common Perk - Hidden Info - When you flip a hint in a corner, give it a start sticker

Added Uncommon Perk - Bandaid - When you flip a JERRY, give the (face up) card below it a random sticker.

Added Uncommon Perk - Optics - When an eye opens, gain +1 mult for each empty adjacent space

Added Uncommon Perk - Square - At the end of the round, gain $ equal to your mult.

Added Rare Perk - Auto feedback - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) upgrade it.

Added Rare Perk - Auto pills - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain +1 mult.

Added Uncommon Perk - Automation - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) reactivate it.

Added Common Perk - Auto cash - When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain $.

Added Uncommon Perk - OSHA - At the end of the round, gain $$$ for each unbloodied JERRY.

Added Rare Perk - Simplicity - After the deal, +2 mult for each empty perk slot

Nicer settings menu that doesn't blind you

You can now right click cards to mark them as suspected JERRYs

Sometimes the puppet might talk to you

Added analytics so we can make better balancing changes in the future, you'll see a popup about this when you load the game

(for the curious)

ATM - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, flip a $ card

Info Desk - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, flip a Hint

SMART Goals - Common Perk - $5: When you flip up all non-JERRYs, gain $$$$$ $$$

Darts - Common Perk - $5: When an eye opens, reactivate a random non-eye card

Hidden Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a $ in a corner, upgrade it

High Value - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a multiplier, all perks gain $1 sell value

Knight of Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a lonely $, reactivate it.

Looking For Info - Common Perk - $5: When the eye opens, flip a random hint

Looking For Cash - Common Perk - $5: When the eye opens, flip a random $ card

Sticky Pills - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a multiplier card, flip up adjacent face-down multiplier cards.

Page of Cash - Common Perk - $5: After flipping all dealt $ cards, gain $$$$

Horizontal Integration - Common Perk - $5: When you complete a row, flip ALL mult cards

Page of Pills - Common Perk - $5: After flipping all dealt multiplier cards, gain +2 multiplier

Nest Egg - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a $ card, this perk gains $2 sell value

Crying Cash - Common Perk - $5: When an eye opens, gain $

Self Directed - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a JERRY, flip a random $ card

Group Synergy - Common Perk - $5: When you flip up the last card in a grouping of 3+, upgrade the whole group

Punch Down - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a JERRY, flip the (non-JERRY) card below it

Salad - Common Perk - $5: When you sell this perk, flip one mult, one $ and one hint

Fortune Cookie - Common Perk - $5: When you sell this perk, flip all hints

Churn - Common Perk - $5: When a round begins, double the sell value of the rightmost perk and sell it

Auto Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain $

Auto Cash - Common Perk - $5: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) gain $

Hidden Info - Common Perk - $5: When you flip a hint in a corner, give it a start sticker

360 Feedback - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, upgrade adjacent cards

Corner Office - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate (non-eye) cards in corners

Pill Dispenser - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, flip a multiplier card

Burnout - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, gain +1 multiplier

Conveyor Belt - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a row, reactivate that row

Hidden Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a multiplier in a corner, upgrade it

Group Think - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate the largest grouping

Stocks - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a row, your perks gain $10 sell value

Bonds - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, your perks gain $3 sell value

Hindsight - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a hint, reactivate adjacent $ cards

Loan - Uncommon Perk - $-30: 20% interest each round. (currently <interest>)

Knight of Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a lonely multiplier, reactivate it.

Looking For Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: When the eye opens, flip a random mult

Sticky Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a $ card, flip up adjacent face-down $ cards.

Attrition - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, reactivate adjacent cards

Melon Party - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping up all non-JERRY cards, heal 1

Queen of Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping all $ cards, reactivate them

Vertical Integration - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, flip a random $ card

Queen of Pills - Uncommon Perk - $30: After flipping all multiplier cards, reactivate them

- Uncommon Perk - $0:

Stacked Cash - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, gain $

Printer - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, gain $$ for each hint

Sale - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, other perks in the shop go on sale

Always Be Closing - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase a perk, this gains $10 sell value.

Early Bird - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, gain +1 multiplier for each face up card

Side Eye - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, reactivate cards to its right

Sales Pitch - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, your perks gain $10 sell value

Incubator - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, perks in the shop upgrade to next rarity

Whisper Network - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, flip a card that is adjacent to exactly 1 JERRY

Fax Machine - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you purchase this, duplicate a random perk

Pill Bottle - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell this perk, flip all multiplier cards

The letter <letter_goes_here> - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the beginning of the round, gain multiplier for each perk that starts with the letter <letter_goes_here>. (currently <the_letter>)

Brevity - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the start of a round, gain +1 mult for each perk with 6 or less letters in its name. (currently <brevity>)

Wealth - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, gain mult equal to your total perk value divided by 50. (Currently <wealth>)

Lefthanded - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a $ card on the left half of the board, reactivate it

Stapler - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell this perk, attach the rightmost perk in the shop to the leftmost perk in the shop

Dosage Up - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell another perk worth $15+, upgrade all faceup mult

Early Worm - Uncommon Perk - $30: When a round begins, upgrade all face-up cards

Stock Up - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you sell another perk worth $15+, upgrade all faceup money

Vertical Feedback - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you complete a column, upgrade $ cards in it

Death - Uncommon Perk - $30: When the eye opens, gain mult for each bloodied JERRY

Righthanded - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a mult on the right half of the board, reactivate it

OSHA - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the end of the round, gain $$$ for each unbloodied JERRY.

Automation - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you Automate (flip a card without clicking on it) reactivate it.

Square - Uncommon Perk - $30: At the end of the round, gain $ equal to your multlplier

Optics - Uncommon Perk - $30: When an eye opens, gain +1 mult for each empty adjacent space

Bandaid - Uncommon Perk - $30: When you flip a JERRY, give the (face up) card below it a random sticker.

Blink - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip an eye, reactivate it

Mega Loan - Rare Perk - $-99: 20% interest each round. (currently <interest>)

Operations - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip any card, gain $

Elevator - Rare Perk - $99: When you complete a column, reactivate It

Buying Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Change(pass a multiple of $10), flip a random mult card

Penthouse Office - Rare Perk - $99: When an eye opens reactivate (non-eye) cards in the top row

Wholesale Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Bank (Pass a multiplie of $100), gain +5 multiplier

Golden Turd - Rare Perk - $500: You earned it

Make it Rain - Rare Perk - $99: When you Make Bank (Pass a multiple of $100), upgrade all face up $

King of Cash - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip a $ card, reactivate all other $

King of Pills - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip a mult card, reactivate all other mult cards

PIty - Rare Perk - $99: When a round begins, gain mult for each common perk. (currently <pity>)

Hard Copy - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip up all $ cards, create a duplicate with double sell value (if there's space)

Circle Back - Rare Perk - $99: When you sell another perk for the first time in a round, make a copy of it.

401K - Rare Perk - $99: When you flip all mult, double the sell value of ALL your perks.

Email - Rare Perk - $99: When a round begins, gain +5 mult for each attached perk. (currently <email>))

Loop In - Rare Perk - $99: At the start of a round, gain +1 mult for each reroll in the last shop. (currently <rerolls>)

Vertical Distribution - Rare Perk - $99: When you complete a column, upgrade Mult cards in it

Simplicity - Rare Perk - $99: At the start of a round, gain +2 mult for each empty perk slot. (currently <simplicity>)