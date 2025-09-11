Build 0.2.1 release

Create a fresh save file, or you'll experience bugs!

Additions and Fixes:

Added elemental damage and skill cooldown upgrades to Shrine Upgrades and Skull Upgrades.



Added a Completed Runs menu in the Hub. Interact with it to view the last 20 completed runs. Failed runs will be included there too.



Added opacity setting to Player's skills in options menu. If they are causing too much distraction, you can tweak their visibility.



Added brightness and contrast setting to options menu. Also added a reset button to return all option sliders to default values.



Added auto shoot toggle in options menu. If enabled, Player will shoot at the nearest enemy. Enable this if you don;t want to click a lot, or just playing around skills. Although, this option will target nearest enemies EVEN when the Mini Boss is alive. So be careful with it.



Played a lot with material and shader amount in the game. Now the game will run a bit better. Another addition to optimization.



Golden Skull now has a proper spawn animation. You can't miss it in game now.



Golden Skulls now will have a max spawn amount for each difficulty, so that the player wouldn't spam difficulty 0 to farm them.



FIXED: Options menu values weren't saving correctly.



here. In the previous update some of you encountered a bug with a very small cursor. To fix, please go to settings in game menu and reset them. It was caused by save system, and I'm still figuring out how to edit Player's saves on other PCs.Also, turns out most of sprites in game hadenabled, which caused them to look weird. I went over all sprites in the game and disabled it, since it doesn't work with pixel art. But because of that, the game now requires 35% more disk space. Now a lot of sprites in game look better. I will later see what can I do to lower the required disk space. Okay, too much yapping, time for updates.