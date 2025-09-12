 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight Marvel Rivals
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 September 2025 Build 19943896 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:32:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

It's been almost two days since the release of Antioma. We've been watching streams, playthroughs, and gathering your feedback. So, here's the first small hotfix addressing the issues you've already spotted.

Patch Notes:

  • Fixed incorrect dialogue being assigned to the wrong characters.

  • Fixed various visual glitches.

  • Fixed issues in minigames that could lead to softlocks.

  • Fixed a rare bug preventing interaction with certain objects.

This won't be the last hotfix—we're still working on more improvements. Please keep sending your bug reports if you find anything!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3112221
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link