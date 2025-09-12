It's been almost two days since the release of Antioma. We've been watching streams, playthroughs, and gathering your feedback. So, here's the first small hotfix addressing the issues you've already spotted.

Patch Notes:

Fixed incorrect dialogue being assigned to the wrong characters.

Fixed various visual glitches.

Fixed issues in minigames that could lead to softlocks.

Fixed a rare bug preventing interaction with certain objects.

This won't be the last hotfix—we're still working on more improvements. Please keep sending your bug reports if you find anything!