11 September 2025 Build 19943779 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dragon Fruit has been added.
Dragon Fruit is a special fruit that appears at random times and must be merged within a limited time. Successfully merging Dragon Fruits provides a big advantage.

UI improvements.

Score has been increased by 10 times. (Existing scores on the leaderboard are also increased)

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3953081
