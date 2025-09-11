Hi Gravediggers! 🧟‍♂️



This update marks the completion of Phase 2 of our roadmap, bringing exciting new chapel upgrades, employees, languages, and a terrifying new blood moon event!

Here’s everything new in this update:

⛪ New Chapel Upgrades & Employees

Priest, Pianist, and Custodian are now available to hire!

Sermon Altar : Prepare 3-sentence sermons in a mini-game. The quality of your words affects morale and boosts Chapel donations. If you hire a Priest, he can handle sermons automatically!

Piano : Hire a Pianist to play calming music for extra morale and increased donations

Confessional Booth : With a Priest, visitors will line up for confession, and the Priest will step in to listen

Chapel Cleaning & Maintenance : As more visitors attend, the Chapel will get dirty and candles will burn out. You can also perform all these tasks manually, but with a Custodian, the cleaning, candle-lighting and restocking of the Souvenir Shop can be automated.

Chapel Upgrade Tree : unlock Sermon Altar, Piano, Confessional, Faster Sermon Cooldown, and more by delivering successful sermons

New storage added inside the Souvenir Shop for faster access

🚻 Public Toilet Stalls

Visitors now have a place to take care of their needs

Toilets charge a small fee per use

After repeated use, toilets can clog , fix them with a plunger!

You can unlock up to 2 stalls

🪓New Weapon: Forest Axe

🗳️ This weapon was chosen based on community feedback and polls!

A new powerful Melee Weapon that deals much more damage than a shovel

Unlockable at Level 7

🌑 Blood Moon Event

On certain nights after leveling up, a Blood Moon may occur

The sky and moon turn red, and zombies become much stronger and more aggressive

Blood Moon can be toggled on/off in the settings

🔼 Increased Level Cap!

You can now reach level 10 and unlock new items, station upgrades, and more customization as you grow your graveyard empire!

🌐 New Languages

🗳️ All four languages were selected based on community feedback and polls!

Portuguese (Brazil)

Dutch

Swedish

Ukrainian

🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements

Employees now keep their positions on Quick Save and after loading, they will appear exactly where they were last saved instead of respawning from the door

Added attack sound effects for both Axe and Shovel

Performance optimizations and minor fixes

📌 With Phase 2 now complete, we’re already working hard on what’s next!

Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!