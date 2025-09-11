Hi Gravediggers! 🧟♂️
This update marks the completion of Phase 2 of our roadmap, bringing exciting new chapel upgrades, employees, languages, and a terrifying new blood moon event!
Here’s everything new in this update:
⛪ New Chapel Upgrades & Employees
Priest, Pianist, and Custodian are now available to hire!
Sermon Altar: Prepare 3-sentence sermons in a mini-game. The quality of your words affects morale and boosts Chapel donations. If you hire a Priest, he can handle sermons automatically!
Piano: Hire a Pianist to play calming music for extra morale and increased donations
Confessional Booth: With a Priest, visitors will line up for confession, and the Priest will step in to listen
Chapel Cleaning & Maintenance: As more visitors attend, the Chapel will get dirty and candles will burn out. You can also perform all these tasks manually, but with a Custodian, the cleaning, candle-lighting and restocking of the Souvenir Shop can be automated.
Chapel Upgrade Tree: unlock Sermon Altar, Piano, Confessional, Faster Sermon Cooldown, and more by delivering successful sermons
New storage added inside the Souvenir Shop for faster access
🚻 Public Toilet Stalls
Visitors now have a place to take care of their needs
Toilets charge a small fee per use
After repeated use, toilets can clog, fix them with a plunger!
You can unlock up to 2 stalls
🪓New Weapon: Forest Axe
🗳️ This weapon was chosen based on community feedback and polls!
A new powerful Melee Weapon that deals much more damage than a shovel
Unlockable at Level 7
🌑 Blood Moon Event
On certain nights after leveling up, a Blood Moon may occur
The sky and moon turn red, and zombies become much stronger and more aggressive
Blood Moon can be toggled on/off in the settings
🔼 Increased Level Cap!
You can now reach level 10 and unlock new items, station upgrades, and more customization as you grow your graveyard empire!
🌐 New Languages
🗳️ All four languages were selected based on community feedback and polls!
Portuguese (Brazil)
Dutch
Swedish
Ukrainian
🔧 Bug Fixes & Improvements
Employees now keep their positions on Quick Save and after loading, they will appear exactly where they were last saved instead of respawning from the door
Added attack sound effects for both Axe and Shovel
Performance optimizations and minor fixes
📌 With Phase 2 now complete, we’re already working hard on what’s next!
Thanks again for your continued support, bug reports, and feedback. We’re hard at work shaping the future of the graveyard with your help!
💬 Feel free to join our Discord to report bugs, share ideas, or just say hi!
Changed files in this update