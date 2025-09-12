 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19943588 Edited 12 September 2025 – 10:06:17 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hotfix 8.0.1 

We’ve just deployed a hotfix to solve some of the unexpected issues introduced in Update 8.0.0. This includes the removal of the super jump that was created for the Light class!  

Content and Bug Fixes 

Cosmetics & Customization

  • Fixed an issue with the ‘Fuel to the Fire’ visual effect that caused it to be too long and sometimes clip into the player’s first-person camera view

  • FIxed a bug with the Black Nile Project Mask that could make your Character appear bare-chested in the main menu

Gadgets

H+ Infuser

  • Fixed an issue where the H+ Infuser’s projectiles could be blocked by some objects, such as friendly Dome Shields

Gameplay

  • Reverted a change that has prevented players from quickly cancelling an animation after use, such as throwing a Frag Grenade, causing the item or projectile not to spawn

    Dev Note: In the 8.0 patch we made a change to better match the animation that plays when raising the Dematerializer control panel to the preview effect, to fix a common issue where players tried to quickly Dematerialize a surface but their first input didn’t count. Unfortunately, this fix had some unintended impacts so we have reverted that change, which means the old Dematerializer issue will be back until we find another approach.

    It should be noted here that separate to this change, we made a fix in 8.0 that causes deployables’ preview meshes to only appear when the player is allowed to deploy them. This should make it more reliable to deploy, and avoid that old feeling that the input was being ignored because the mesh showed up too early. The ‘time to deploy’ for these items is still the same as prior to 8.0, this is just a visual change and it is not related to the revert mentioned above. 

Specializations

Evasive Dash

  • Fixed an issue where hitting jump immediately after dashing would cause a ‘super-dash’ to occur, sending the player much further than intended

Weapons

Dagger

  • Fixed an issue where releasing the secondary attack early, before fully charged, could cause distorted and stuck sound effects

Pike-556

  • Fixed an issue where the Pike had the wrong headshot bonus. It now gives the correct x1.5 damage bonus

Sword

  • Fixed an issue where releasing the secondary attack early, before fully charged, could cause distorted and stuck sound effects

