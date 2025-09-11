Hotfix 0.15.08
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick fix for the Roll With It Achievement. While some players have unlocked the achievement, a bug could prevent it from triggering if you hadn't previously unlocked a different achievement. This should no longer be the case.
