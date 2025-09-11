 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19943556 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:59:41 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Quick fix for the Roll With It Achievement. While some players have unlocked the achievement, a bug could prevent it from triggering if you hadn't previously unlocked a different achievement. This should no longer be the case.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3492831
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link