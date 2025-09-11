Hello Wrappers!



While working hard on the upcoming Kitchen Disaster update (and many more big features to come), we realized the radio playlists were starting to feel a little... repetitive. So we decided it was time to spice things up and expand our playlist.



With this patch, the radio now comes with channels, each bringing its own vibe to match the way you want to wrap:





📻 New Radio Channels

Cloodroom FM – Chill lo-fi vibes, perfect for serving wraps at a relaxed pace.



Sunwave Radio – Mediterranean tunes that make the kitchen feel like a sunny coastal café.

Iron Wave Radio – Heavy riffs and pounding drums to fuel your grind with raw, unrelenting energy.



Neon Pulse Radio – High-energy synth beats for those rush hours when speed is everything.



Trapline FM – Trap tracks to keep your flow sharp and snappy.



Bosphorus FM – Local pop flavors to bring a colorful twist to your shift.





In total, we’ve added 45+ brand-new songs to keep the grill hot and the mood fresh!





🔮 Coming Soon (Pre-Disaster Patch)

Here’s a quick look at what’s next, arriving before the big Disaster Patch:



Online Orders system



Desserts



A Recycling Machine to grind and reuse leftover ingredients



Lobby browser with permission settings to prevent griefing



Voice Chat





Thanks for keeping the kitchen alive with your feedback and support.

Stay tuned for the Disaster Patch, it’s going to shake things up in the best way possible.



Stay saucy, Wrappers! 🥙✨