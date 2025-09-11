 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19943482 Edited 11 September 2025 – 15:32:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Today the first big update of Tavern Legends comes out.

New main features:

Interaction and talking with NPCs

You can now talk to the townsfolk, trade various items with them, ask for a reservation in your tavern and much more.

Some of these fine folk even have quests waiting, so don't be shy, being social might just pay off!

The town now boasts a hardworking carpenter, mostly hammering away to add some lively ambience. But more unique peasants are on the way, each bringing their own quirks and charm to your bustling streets.

A new worker: The Doorman

Ask guards, if they want to work for you as a doorman!

Talk to the town guards and see if they’ll take the job. A doorman keeps your tavern safe, and if trouble starts, he’ll step in without costing you a drop of fame.

"Your tavern - your rules!"

Set the laws of your tavern. The doorman will keep watch, and anyone breaking them gets tossed out quicker than a spilled beer.

And if you feel like charging a shiny coin or two for entry - well, that's your right as a tavernkeeper!

The Blacksmith’s Wife Appears!

She’s been watching from her window all this time.. and now, the door finally opens. Yes, you can visit the blacksmith’s wife at last. She’s more than just part of the ambience… let’s just say her company comes with a "certain charm"

Last but not least some bugfixes and smaller updates are included too.

Here is a full list of the other changes:

Updates

  • Added a little well on the mainplace

  • You can now charge an entry fee for your tavern

  • Changed the height of street lamps

  • Increased the bank interests to 3% max

  • You don’t lose fame when kicking out unwanted guests who still have a drink

  • You don’t lose fame on starting fights when they have done something wrong

  • Added an option to adjust the night brightness (specially for lower light settings)

  • Added 7 more skills

  • You lose fame when hitting innocent guests

Fixes

  • More random names on reservations

  • Fixed a bug on storages, where you take the just stored items again when holding the mouse button

  • Fixed a bug, where the sleeping widget (zZz) and the sound doesn’t disappear

  • Fixed used sitting places, when go sleeping and guests are still inside

  • Delivery guys now despawn if a delivery get lost and teleports to the tavern

  • Delivery guys won’t tell you anymore if the delivery arrives and you are not in the tavern

  • Spended coins will be taken from customers again

  • Changed the swing door rotation on the right barside

  • Fixed a bug where the compass wasn’t shown after load outside of a tavern

  • Fixed rotation of wall objects on the second floor

  • Fixed some collisions with placing flowers

  • Fixed some issues with workers when working more days in a row

  • Fixed a bug, where quests with serving orders won’t count

  • Fixed a bug, where strange events was shown in the calendar

  • New Level from workers is now hidden when they reached the maximum level

  • Some small fixes

