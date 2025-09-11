Today the first big update of Tavern Legends comes out.

New main features:

Interaction and talking with NPCs

You can now talk to the townsfolk, trade various items with them, ask for a reservation in your tavern and much more.

Some of these fine folk even have quests waiting, so don't be shy, being social might just pay off!

The town now boasts a hardworking carpenter, mostly hammering away to add some lively ambience. But more unique peasants are on the way, each bringing their own quirks and charm to your bustling streets.

A new worker: The Doorman

Ask guards, if they want to work for you as a doorman!

Talk to the town guards and see if they’ll take the job. A doorman keeps your tavern safe, and if trouble starts, he’ll step in without costing you a drop of fame.

"Your tavern - your rules!"

Set the laws of your tavern. The doorman will keep watch, and anyone breaking them gets tossed out quicker than a spilled beer.

And if you feel like charging a shiny coin or two for entry - well, that's your right as a tavernkeeper!

The Blacksmith’s Wife Appears!

She’s been watching from her window all this time.. and now, the door finally opens. Yes, you can visit the blacksmith’s wife at last. She’s more than just part of the ambience… let’s just say her company comes with a "certain charm"

Last but not least some bugfixes and smaller updates are included too.

Here is a full list of the other changes:

Updates

Added a little well on the mainplace

You can now charge an entry fee for your tavern

Changed the height of street lamps

Increased the bank interests to 3% max

You don’t lose fame when kicking out unwanted guests who still have a drink

You don’t lose fame on starting fights when they have done something wrong

Added an option to adjust the night brightness (specially for lower light settings)

Added 7 more skills

You lose fame when hitting innocent guests



Fixes