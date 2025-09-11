Comrades!

The summer season has come to an end, but the Party has not been idle. During this time, we’ve been hard at work preparing a range of improvements that will enhance your experience at the border post!

Optimization

Over the past few months, we’ve been focusing on the console version of the game. As a result, we’re introducing the largest optimization update to date, featuring a fully custom animation system. This overhaul significantly improves performance, especially during gameplay involving large numbers of NPCs.

Console Version Status

The game has successfully passed our internal testing and will be sent for certification next week. We’ll announce the exact release date in a separate post – stay tuned!

Docking Station Support

Your strong interest in Steam Deck has not gone unnoticed. We’ve implemented support for the Docking Station, allowing for seamless gameplay with either a keyboard or a gamepad. No matter your setup – your checkpoint is ready for duty!

Update 10.7.3

This update introduces a completely new animation system that greatly enhances performance and gameplay speed. We’ve also fixed a number of the most troublesome bugs and implemented improvements based on your feedback to make your service at the border even more satisfying.



Long live Acaristan!

Crazy Rocks Team