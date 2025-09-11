 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Borderlands® 4 Hollow Knight: Silksong Marvel Rivals Deadlock Destiny 2 Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19943403 Edited 12 September 2025 – 14:26:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

v0.5.2 (Minor Update)

  • Translation system upgraded

  • Prepares the game for multi-language support

Coming in v0.6:
The next update will be much larger and will include:

  • 11 languages supported: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese

  • Visual quality upgrades for a sharper, more polished look

  • Attack combo rework to deliver smoother and more exciting combat

Stay tuned — v0.6 will bring a whole new level of experience to Legendary Knight!

Changed files in this update

Windows Legendary Knight Content Depot 1240241
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link