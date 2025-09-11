v0.5.2 (Minor Update)
Translation system upgraded
Prepares the game for multi-language support
Coming in v0.6:
The next update will be much larger and will include:
11 languages supported: English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, French, German, Italian, Korean, Spanish, Russian, Japanese, Portuguese
Visual quality upgrades for a sharper, more polished look
Attack combo rework to deliver smoother and more exciting combat
Stay tuned — v0.6 will bring a whole new level of experience to Legendary Knight!
Changed files in this update