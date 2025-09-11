Hey Cybers,

We’re back with an update that brings a brand-new floor featuring two new bosses, a new cutscene, a skin vendor, a new currency added to the game’s economy, Steam Deck verification, and much more.

New Floor (5th Floor)

You can now reach the 5th floor, getting even closer to the top of Tree Tech!

Meet the new boss: Kram

Kram is impulsive and chaotic. He’s always seeking solutions through self-medication and experimentation with new forms of hybrids. He would switch sides if it ever benefited him. Kram plays a crucial role in managing the laboratory floor.

Meet the new boss: C2000

A living cocoon whose sole purpose is to give life to the Rambonator.

Skin Vendor

Unlock up to 6 new skins, each one coming with its own active ability, passive ability, and special talent.

Discover more about Edward’s dark past

Steam Deck Verified

Cyberwar: Neon City is now officially Steam Deck Verified, bringing full compatibility with the Steam Deck.

On-Screen Metrics

You can now enable Blue’s attribute metrics to be displayed directly on-screen.

New DJ Interface

General Additions

The blind tattoo artist now has his own theme music.

New tracks added to the rooms and bosses of the 5th floor.

Neon Coin introduced into the game’s economy — earn this special coin after defeating bosses and use it to unlock new skins from the Printer.

Gray Health implemented.

General Adjustments