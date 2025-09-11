Updates and Optimizations:

1. Fixed an issue where disabling companion attacks would not save.

2. Fixed an issue where companion following status would not save.

3. Fixed an issue where gamma settings would not save.

4. Optimized the experience sharing display—now fully leveled pets will not show experience sharing.

5. Optimized the frequency of companion creature sounds to prevent frequent noises when too many creatures are present.

6. Fixed an issue where pressing the rename button and then pressing M would open the map.

7. Pets within the range of a feed trough will now display a feed trough icon above their heads.

8. Fixed an issue where food in the inventory would be consumed when the feed trough was not yet placed.

9. When a companion is not in combat, aiming at them and pressing "I" will quickly toggle following or cancel following. (Within 100 meters)