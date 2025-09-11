 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19943352 Edited 11 September 2025 – 16:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features

  • Added quality settings for SSAO, including higher quality options

  • Added quality settings for Volumetric Fog, with the ability to set higher quality or turn it off completely

  • Added option to disable shadows from the sun and moon

  • Added setting to reduce background load when the game is not focused

  • Added setting to scale the UI

  • Added setting to adjust font size (increase or decrease)

  • Added wind particle effects when in forests

  • Added more sounds to UI navigation

  • Added a progress bar to track settlement influence progression

  • Characters in the creation menu can now be rotated by clicking or using the scroll wheel

  • Unlooted enemies now spawn a pouch containing their loot when despawning

Improvements

  • Upgraded visual effects for combat, including:

    • New visual effects for Perfect Avoidance

    • New visual effects for special attack hits

    • New visual effects for boons and buffs

    • New visual effects for berserk and berserker attacks

  • Upgraded floating combat text with improved animations, scaling, readability, and flow

  • Added colors and symbols to floating combat text to represent damage types

  • Floating combat text can now be disabled, or limited by turning off the self-healing display

  • Increased motion interaction between player and vegetation

  • Upgraded and standardized UI colors and sizes for a more consistent and harmonious look across menus and elements

  • Upgraded graphics of UI pop-up notifications

  • Upgraded map icons and player arrow

  • Upgraded overall UI visuals to feel less flat

  • Upgraded Lynx Instinct bar UI

  • Upgraded skill UI for clarity and readability

  • Upgraded item UI visuals

  • Merged effects view into a single column

  • Added more in-game hints

  • Added lore text for many creatures and characters

Gameplay

  • Decreased wind-up animation for Lynx Opportunistic Strike, making the backstab attack quicker and more responsive

  • NPCs can now drop schillings (coins) in addition to items

  • Updated loot table for Landsknechts

  • Damage types updated: Physical damage has been split into Blunt and Pierce. All damage types now have distinct icons and colors in floating combat text. Current damage types are:

    • Blunt

    • Pierce

    • Pure

    • Trolldom

    • Seidr

    • Fire

Fixes

  • Opening menus now prevents character movement

  • Fixed a bug where enemies flinched by back attacks would glitch out

  • Fixed some weapon colliders on Fossegrim melee attacks so they can hit the player in Lynx form

  • Fixed waterfall sounds in Klubbvik. Waterfalls should now be heard more clearly

  • Reduced the size of the Bogbean model

  • Fixed a visual bug on the Draugr where seaweed was not displaying correctly

Changed files in this update

