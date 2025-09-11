New Features
Added quality settings for SSAO, including higher quality options
Added quality settings for Volumetric Fog, with the ability to set higher quality or turn it off completely
Added option to disable shadows from the sun and moon
Added setting to reduce background load when the game is not focused
Added setting to scale the UI
Added setting to adjust font size (increase or decrease)
Added wind particle effects when in forests
Added more sounds to UI navigation
Added a progress bar to track settlement influence progression
Characters in the creation menu can now be rotated by clicking or using the scroll wheel
Unlooted enemies now spawn a pouch containing their loot when despawning
Improvements
Upgraded visual effects for combat, including:
New visual effects for Perfect Avoidance
New visual effects for special attack hits
New visual effects for boons and buffs
New visual effects for berserk and berserker attacks
Upgraded floating combat text with improved animations, scaling, readability, and flow
Added colors and symbols to floating combat text to represent damage types
Floating combat text can now be disabled, or limited by turning off the self-healing display
Increased motion interaction between player and vegetation
Upgraded and standardized UI colors and sizes for a more consistent and harmonious look across menus and elements
Upgraded graphics of UI pop-up notifications
Upgraded map icons and player arrow
Upgraded overall UI visuals to feel less flat
Upgraded Lynx Instinct bar UI
Upgraded skill UI for clarity and readability
Upgraded item UI visuals
Merged effects view into a single column
Added more in-game hints
Added lore text for many creatures and characters
Gameplay
Decreased wind-up animation for Lynx Opportunistic Strike, making the backstab attack quicker and more responsive
NPCs can now drop schillings (coins) in addition to items
Updated loot table for Landsknechts
Damage types updated: Physical damage has been split into Blunt and Pierce. All damage types now have distinct icons and colors in floating combat text. Current damage types are:
Blunt
Pierce
Pure
Trolldom
Seidr
Fire
Fixes
Opening menus now prevents character movement
Fixed a bug where enemies flinched by back attacks would glitch out
Fixed some weapon colliders on Fossegrim melee attacks so they can hit the player in Lynx form
Fixed waterfall sounds in Klubbvik. Waterfalls should now be heard more clearly
Reduced the size of the Bogbean model
Fixed a visual bug on the Draugr where seaweed was not displaying correctly
Changed files in this update