Added quality settings for SSAO, including higher quality options

Added quality settings for Volumetric Fog, with the ability to set higher quality or turn it off completely

Added option to disable shadows from the sun and moon

Added setting to reduce background load when the game is not focused

Added setting to scale the UI

Added setting to adjust font size (increase or decrease)

Added wind particle effects when in forests

Added more sounds to UI navigation

Added a progress bar to track settlement influence progression

Characters in the creation menu can now be rotated by clicking or using the scroll wheel