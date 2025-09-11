 Skip to content
Major 11 September 2025 Build 19943224
Update notes via Steam Community
TOKYO DRIVE “v0.03.00” major update was released today!
This update is mainly focused on visual improvements.

The updated features and fixes are as follows

(Major Updates)
-Improvements to the appearance of the loading screen.
-Display of passing vehicles (cars)
-Visual improvement of rivers and oceans.
(For rivers, only large rivers such as the Arakawa and Sumida Rivers are supported)
-Car headlights on (at night).
-Updating objects around roads and on the ground.
(Including seasonal trees (such as cherry blossoms) arranged according to the date in the game)
-Adjusting the display position of ground/roads and rivers/seas.
(Fixed and improved issues where roads were displayed in rivers and oceans.)

(Other minor changes)
-Changing road textures.
-We have made the in-game date progress faster.
(The date in the game now increases by the number of days that have passed since the game was last launched in the real world.)
-(*Beta) Displays white lines and sidewalks on roads.
(*Still unstable. Normally disabled. Can be enabled from the options screen.)

That's all.

Changed files in this update

