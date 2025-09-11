TOKYO DRIVE “v0.03.00” major update was released today!

This update is mainly focused on visual improvements.



The updated features and fixes are as follows



(Major Updates)

-Improvements to the appearance of the loading screen.

-Display of passing vehicles (cars)

-Visual improvement of rivers and oceans.

(For rivers, only large rivers such as the Arakawa and Sumida Rivers are supported)

-Car headlights on (at night).

-Updating objects around roads and on the ground.

(Including seasonal trees (such as cherry blossoms) arranged according to the date in the game)

-Adjusting the display position of ground/roads and rivers/seas.

(Fixed and improved issues where roads were displayed in rivers and oceans.)



(Other minor changes)

-Changing road textures.

-We have made the in-game date progress faster.

(The date in the game now increases by the number of days that have passed since the game was last launched in the real world.)

-(*Beta) Displays white lines and sidewalks on roads.

(*Still unstable. Normally disabled. Can be enabled from the options screen.)



That's all.

