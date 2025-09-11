TOKYO DRIVE “v0.03.00” major update was released today!
This update is mainly focused on visual improvements.
The updated features and fixes are as follows
(Major Updates)
-Improvements to the appearance of the loading screen.
-Display of passing vehicles (cars)
-Visual improvement of rivers and oceans.
(For rivers, only large rivers such as the Arakawa and Sumida Rivers are supported)
-Car headlights on (at night).
-Updating objects around roads and on the ground.
(Including seasonal trees (such as cherry blossoms) arranged according to the date in the game)
-Adjusting the display position of ground/roads and rivers/seas.
(Fixed and improved issues where roads were displayed in rivers and oceans.)
(Other minor changes)
-Changing road textures.
-We have made the in-game date progress faster.
(The date in the game now increases by the number of days that have passed since the game was last launched in the real world.)
-(*Beta) Displays white lines and sidewalks on roads.
(*Still unstable. Normally disabled. Can be enabled from the options screen.)
That's all.
