POPULAR TODAY Call of Duty®: Black Ops 7 Call of Duty® Megabonk Hollow Knight: Silksong Digimon Story Time Stranger Deadlock
6 October 2025 Build 19943209 Edited 6 October 2025 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Greetings, Directors!

Thank you to everyone who participated in the open beta of our update. Because of your help, we are now able to release the patch to everyone!

We are always hungry for more feedback however – so please, plot your course and navigate to the Steam discussions and our Discord server and let us know what you think of The Pegasus Expedition, and report any bugs or technical issues we might still need to tackle! And if you enjoy the game, please, take a few seconds and leave a recommendation (positive review) here on Steam - it might not seem like much, but these really make a huge difference for a game like ours.

The update fixes the following issues:

  • Destroy Inoa Quest could be received even if the Inoa has been destroyed.
  • Biomass Campaign could not start correctly.
  • In specific circumstances, a storyline could lead to an infinite loop at chapter 5 start.


