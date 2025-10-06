Thank you to everyone who participated in the open beta of our update. Because of your help, we are now able to release the patch to everyone!
The update fixes the following issues:
- Destroy Inoa Quest could be received even if the Inoa has been destroyed.
- Biomass Campaign could not start correctly.
- In specific circumstances, a storyline could lead to an infinite loop at chapter 5 start.
