- Campaign Reconnexus game mode: When playing on Argon Difficulty for the first time there's now an intro text (to better explain the game mode's mechanics).
- Campaign Reconnexus game mode: The Core Dealer icon now has a bit of colour (so it's easy to see if a Core is available).
//bug fixes
- Choose Game Mode: The Win Gems for the Survival Function and Campaign Reconnexus game modes were switched around.
- Choose Difficulty - Nightmare Mode: If you had Nightmare mode turned on for the Survival Function game mode in a previous version of the game then updated the game then it could have Nightmare mode turned on in the Campaign Reconnexus game mode despite it being locked leaving with you no way to turn it off until you unlocked it.
- Shops: When restocking a weapon that was a free upgrade the restocked item could also be offered for free.
- Shops: When restocking a weapon it could offer an upgrade that the shop is already selling (which could take it above level 3).
- Classious Heirloom stranger: It could offer a Mega Element class item that was useless in that Difficulty.
- Balliston Belcher enemy: It was ignoring the Flee status effect (it will now despawn when offscreen).v
Patch v11.20
