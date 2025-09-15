 Skip to content
15 September 2025 Build 19943117 Edited 15 September 2025 – 11:19:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello Riftbreakers!


After a period of testing on the experimental branch and positive results, we are publishing the last week's hotfix to the default branch of The Riftbreaker.

The new patch should fix all the maps and objectives where the game flow got stuck, right after loading your save file. No tricks necessary - it should just work.

This build contains no other changes.

Once again, please accept our apologies for causing this mess in the first place. We hope that this patch will help you progress with your Campaigns as expected. If you still encounter issues, please do not hesitate to contact us here, on the Steam Forum, or on our Discord at https://www.discord.gg/exorstudios

EXOR Studios

