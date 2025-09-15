Hello Riftbreakers!
After a period of testing on the experimental branch and positive results, we are publishing the last week's hotfix to the default branch of The Riftbreaker.
The new patch should fix all the maps and objectives where the game flow got stuck, right after loading your save file. No tricks necessary - it should just work.
This build contains no other changes.
Once again, please accept our apologies for causing this mess in the first place. We hope that this patch will help you progress with your Campaigns as expected. If you still encounter issues, please do not hesitate to contact us here, on the Steam Forum, or on our Discord at https://www.discord.gg/exorstudios
EXOR Studios
Changed files in this update