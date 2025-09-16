Multiplicity has long been an essential tool for professionals, creators, and power users who want to control multiple PCs with a single keyboard and mouse. Late last year, we released version 4 and we are happy to share that the new version of the software KVM is now available on Steam.

Powered by our proprietary ControlStream™ v4 technology, Multiplicity 4 can now stream multi-monitor configurations to the primary device with up to 16 monitors supported. This means that if you are connecting to a secondary device that has multiple monitors, you can now see all monitors at the same time without having to switch which viewports.

New with Multiplicity 4 is Seamless Display, a feature that makes it simple to use a laptop or other Windows PC as a secondary native display with Windows. With this feature, you can make a laptop, tablet, or other Windows PC act as a secondary monitor that functions as a native display – this enables the ability to drag apps and windows to the secondary device as if it was plugged directly into your computer.

Seamless, a powerful feature that lets you move effortlessly between multiple devices, has been enhanced to support resolution-aware monitor placement to improve your movement across multiple devices and displays.

Multiplicity 4 isn’t a simple upgrade from our previous version, it’s a significant overhaul that improves performance while adding new features to the application. Starting today, you can purchase the application on Steam for both the base and Pro versions of the application.