Hey Jotunnslayers!



We’re excited to roll out Patch 1.0.1!

This patch focuses on balance updates, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements inspired directly by your feedback. Thanks so much for playing, sharing your thoughts, and helping us make the game better every step of the way.

Gameplay Balance & Progression

General Progression Increased XP gain by ~30%. Reduced enemy difficulty both between locations and across location difficulties.

Adjusted Skill Point cost ramp: Max cost capped at 50 Gold. Early costs unchanged, but progression is now less punishing mid- and late-game.

Endless Mode Increased base time between torments from 80s → 180s to make gameplay more relaxing. Trophy requirement adjusted: now requires reaching Torment Tier V (was Tier VII).

Helheim Chamber 3 enemy compositions rebalanced. Crawlers: reduced movement speed and lowered health. Hounds: added a maximum spawn cap.

Kinslayer Class Rework Base Trait: +50% Attack Damage. Shadow Archon : +15% movement speed, heals for 3 HP when applying Curse. Re-focused on lifesteal builds. Warglaive : Attack Speed increased from +10% to +25%; Evasion increased from +12% to +15%. Stronger attack-focused option. Restless Spirit : Class & God Damage bonus +20%; Max Health penalty changed to Damage Reduction –15%. Gains stackable damage bonus on revive, but takes more damage each time.

Objectives Wind Crystal damage drastically reduced (from ~150 → ~50) to prevent one-shot kills. Demolition Site objective damage reduced. Endless trophies for Muspelheim and Jotunheim can now be unlocked in non-Endless difficulties (friendlier for new players).



User Interface (UI)

Encyclopedia Screen: icons updated, text centered, and fixed display of DLC weapon skills.

Curse Screen: Displays one empty row if no curses. Adds an empty row only when the last row is full.

Pause Menu: Fixed overlapping text in French. Fixed weapon skill icon auto-selection. Stats/Attributes cleanup and button adjustments. Fixed hints and navigation issues.

Fixed multiple navigation issues: Skill shop (gods/classes). Rerolling gods after blind choice. Reward selection window missing text. Result screen popup. Main menu order (Discord button now correctly before Feedback). Navigation between Difficulty and Modifiers tabs.

Added or fixed hints: Keyboard and mouse hints for objectives, torment, and reward selection. Corrected D-pad → Right Stick hint in Options. Disabled gamepad hints for scrollbars.

Fixed overlapping texts for Gold and Mithril Ore in some languages.

Fixed missing subtitles during Muspelheim boss fight.

Fixed trophy hall mouse scrolling.

Gameplay Fixes

Fixed crash/freeze when opening double chest level up.

Fixed banish system bugs.

Fixed lifesteal: now works properly even at low attack damage, with correct stats display.

Removed 0% value entries in stats screen (e.g. Ranger’s Wild Hearth passive without wolf active).

Fixed Torment timer freezing at zero when reviving.

Fixed Quiver of Ullr trophy unlock issue.

Fixed Pack Tactics not unlocking under correct conditions.

Fixed health bars staying in the air after death.

Fixed incorrect Endless objective rewards.

Fixed nithstangs in Helheim being invisible in Endless mode.

Graphics & Animations