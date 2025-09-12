 Skip to content
12 September 2025 Build 19942787 Edited 12 September 2025 – 15:52:04 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello hello, bollocks bollocks, here's an update, no no please don't get up, it's just quality of life stuff, yes the quality of your life will improve, the weather will be nicer and attractive people will hold your gaze for longer, in addition to:

  • Improved records handling, will now select the best score from the local save and the online leaderboard and upload/download appropriately to sync, deep apologies to the homies who lost good scores to my incompetence

  • Reenabled friends records filtering, will still take a while to load if you've got lots of friends but you can now just exit/skip if it's taking too long

  • Added local top-ten records for the craic (only the #1 local record is used online)

  • Enabled Steam Cloud support for saves

  • Reenabled controller vibration

  • Fixed UI scaling for low and non-16:9 resolutions

  • Added some reverb to the commentary to make it feel more arcadey and less creepy/erotic

  • I think changed controls never actually used to save, but err that's fixed now

  • Maybe some other bits n pieces I've forgot

And that's it! Thanks to anybody who played the game over the years. Feels good man.

New game news corner

Oh wow, get this, my new game is ready and it will be released today! Lord have mercy! What happy days. I just uhh, I just need to go to the shops first. I'm just gonna nip to the shop and get a Red Bull. Maybe uhh some Koka noodles. I'm just I'm just gonna nip to the shop then come right back and release the game. Alright? You want anything? No? OK cool brb

