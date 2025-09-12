Hi everyone,



It’s (almost) the 4 year anniversary of Severed Steel’s launch so I thought I’d put together a small celebration!



First off, I’ve launched an update that fixes up and polishes a variety of things. Full patch notes below but highlights include:

Faster daily challenge generation

Improvements to how the arm cannon works

Improved gib physics

Significant tweaks to Rogue Steel’s rules and unlocks



I’ve also put together a making-of documentary on Severed Steel, check it out if you are interested in game design or how games are made!





Finally, I’ve uploaded 4 development builds of Severed Steel so you can experience what the game was like in different stages of its development. You can try out things like the oldest build I could find, a prototype bank heist campaign mission, and a glue gun mode for the arm cannon. Be sure to read the readme!

Google Drive download

Thanks for reading and I hope you enjoy!





-Matt





FULL PATCH NOTES:





Balance:

-Reduced time needed to fully charge cannon

-Buffed damage of charged cannon shots (full cannon will 1 shot heavies)

-Charged cannon shots deal larger voxel damage radius

-Reduced unlock requirements for rogue skins

-All rogue cards have a chance to be drawn at any time during Rogue, instead of limiting some to mid and end run.

-Less chance of same cards being drawn twice in a row in Rogue Steel

-Cannon now doesn’t force shoot when charged to full capacity

-Reduced explosive shield XP by 20%





Bug fixes:

-Now use Steam servers for daily challenge time instead of third party ones, should improve update time and fix blocked regions not being able to play.

-Fixed improper score tracking in Rogue steel, in-game score meter and post game score summary should now match.

-Fixed cannon double shot after a fully charged shot

-Fixed coin count clipping when greater than 2 digits

-Fixed instances where resolution would be set to 85% scale

-Enabled high dpi awareness which hopefully helps with missed clicks in borderless mode with desktop scaling





Performance / visuals:

-Precompile shaders on first boot in DX12, should reduce stutters for new players.

-Gib chunks now launch in direction depending on impact direction

-Updated localizations for Japanese, Russian, Turkish, Chinese Traditional, Chinese Modern

-More screen refresh rate options





