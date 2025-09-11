Alpha Net 8.6.7

1 Fixed a bug with spider webs

2 Fixed a bug with gliding positions

3 Fixed a bug with tooltips not hiding in online mode

4 Fixed a bug with jellyfish and forest sprite lighting

5 Fixed an issue with smart mining

6 Added click exceptions for notification messages

7 Fixed a bug with incorrect layer order in the honeycomb mechanism

8 Fixed a bug with the hotbar losing the selected ID when switching back and forth

9 Fixed a bug with not being able to enter single-player mode after exiting the game

Alpha Net 8.6.5

1 Adjusted NPCs

2 Adjusted enemy health bar size

3 Added game tooltips icons

4 Adjusted mask display

5 Adjusted copper helmets

6 Fixed a bug with treasure chest tails not displaying

7 Fixed a bug with mutually exclusive display between treasure chests and mining

8 Fixed a bug with mutually exclusive display between shops and mining

9 Adjusted some tooltips

10 Adjusted enemy spawners

11 Fixed a bug with dark underground lighting

12 Adjusted crystal lighting intensity

13 Fixed the bug that torches were not destroyed when digging dirt blocks