Alpha Net 8.6.7
1 Fixed a bug with spider webs
2 Fixed a bug with gliding positions
3 Fixed a bug with tooltips not hiding in online mode
4 Fixed a bug with jellyfish and forest sprite lighting
5 Fixed an issue with smart mining
6 Added click exceptions for notification messages
7 Fixed a bug with incorrect layer order in the honeycomb mechanism
8 Fixed a bug with the hotbar losing the selected ID when switching back and forth
9 Fixed a bug with not being able to enter single-player mode after exiting the game
Alpha Net 8.6.5
1 Adjusted NPCs
2 Adjusted enemy health bar size
3 Added game tooltips icons
4 Adjusted mask display
5 Adjusted copper helmets
6 Fixed a bug with treasure chest tails not displaying
7 Fixed a bug with mutually exclusive display between treasure chests and mining
8 Fixed a bug with mutually exclusive display between shops and mining
9 Adjusted some tooltips
10 Adjusted enemy spawners
11 Fixed a bug with dark underground lighting
12 Adjusted crystal lighting intensity
13 Fixed the bug that torches were not destroyed when digging dirt blocks
Changed files in this update