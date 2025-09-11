I have another small update for you all: version 1.0.52! We have some more class balance tweaks, interface fixes, some extra capability for the item editor, and other miscellaneous bug fixes. Let's get right to the changes:

First, miscellaneous balance tweaks and changes:

increased the salary and appetite of cavaliers somewhat for balance reasons.

reduced the energy gain on the Mant Lancer promotion from 10 to 8.

the "-arch" promotion variants for the four elemental psy fighter types now gain +20 accuracy on their relevant elemental blast skill instead of an energy cost reduction, making these variants more distinct from (and competitive with) the "-kurios" alternative.

in the Snow Leopard League qualifier, the boss, assassin, and psy healer no longer remain immobile if the player enters their area prior to round 9.

Bug fixes:

fixed : character tooltips had begun showing up when mousing over attack tiles in battle (these could obscure targeting reticles for skills that hit multiple spaces laterally, like Impale or spriggat breath attacks).

fixed : character tooltips could be made to show up during the gap between an army winning and the victory/defeat window popping up onscreen; these would then obscure part of the victory/defeat window.

fixed : when choosing who to make a buy-out offer for, Ishita Svaamee was using characters' displayed levels instead of their true levels, leading to her making offers to buy out recent promotes (with a lower displayed level) instead of unpromoted characters whose true level was actually lower.

fixed : upon winning the battle in the northern stepwell or the smuggler's den battle, the game would progress straight to the calendar screen instead of back to late camp.

fixed : following the revenge quest battle, the player would return back to camp at a normal time instead of late.

fixed : if the player lost the treasure thicket battle, they would restart it instead of being returned to camp.

fixed : the Sick camp event could display the wrong character name.

fixed: clicking one extra time during a specific window in the introductory dialogue to Battle in the Northern Stepwell, just before the kidnappee is shoved into the water, could result in babble sound effects playing continuously until the end of the dialogue sequence.

Campaign editor fixes and improvements:

when creating items for a custom campaign, you can now make up entirely new equipment slots at will (e.g. Tail, Shoulder, Eyebrow, Essence...literally whatever you want) for items to equip to.

when adding traits to characters for a custom campaign, the game now displays descriptions of the personalities, physical traits, and backgrounds at the bottom of the window.

fixed : the Neck equipment slot was missing from documentation (and from auto-completion in the item editor).

fixed : a previous fix to a different bug had broken the physical attribute and background selectors for newly created unique characters in the character creator.

fixed: camera bloom was making explanatory text in the character creator's text fields difficult to read.

That's all for the changes!

Custom campaign contest update!

In five days, there will be one month remaining in our custom campaign contest. All entries will be played live on stream, and the very best ones will win cash prizes of up to $100! I cannot wait to see what you all create. 😁

To help out people new to this, I've been releasing video tutorials that walk you through the process of making a custom campaign. Here, for example, is the last episode I released (about making a custom battle):

I'm taking suggestions for future videos, so if there's something you want to do but don't know how, reach out and I may just make a video for you about it! 😉

All right folks, that's all I've got for this one. See you in the next update!

Tactically yours,

Craig