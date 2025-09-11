The sun is blazing, the cocktails are fruity, and the Dude is still pissed.





Two days into The Daze and you've already given us a truckload of feedback. We’ve seen the positive stuff​, it fuels us to dream up even nastier dudemares for you​ in the future.

And we’ve seen the critical stuff​, ​it helps us clear the summer-autumn fog and make the game sharper, meaner, and more fun.





Balance? First dedicated patch is coming soon.

Bugs? Eliminated mercilessly, as they crawl out.

Content? Horde Mode ​arenas and more goodies are already lined up.





For now, here’s today’s hotfix:





Fixed an issue where some players with old saves couldn’t access the purchased DLC.

UI now correctly shows how much you’ve peed in the tanks in front of the hotel to open the door.

Fixed the water/sand area at the end of the ship so enemies behave there as they should.

Fixed visual issues with piss tanks in one of the ship sections.

Fixed enemy aggro triggers that were firing incorrectly.

Fixed a softlock with the storage doors on the cruise ship.

Fixed a potential softlock during the fight with dogs on the beach.

Fixed collision issues on the pier at the beach.

Fixed a crash caused by the Balloon Guys falling under the map (this should prevents the crash on Map 3).

Fixed DLC achievements not unlocking properly if you own the DLC / due to weird edge cases.

Fixed players sometimes being unable to get the key on the rollercoaster.

Added extra VFX when hitting something with the sniper rifle.

Improved lighting on the second Horde Mode level.

Small fix for intro video





We’re steadily grinding through all your reports - more fixes and improvements are already in the works, and we’ll roll them out as soon as they’re ready!