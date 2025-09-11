Are you sure you want to view these images?

New content:

- A new event in act 2 of the time skip phase was added to show the development of Lace on her bad route. (The scene is automatically unlocked in the CG room for people that are on her good route and had her good route CG scene.)

- In act "Preg" between the bakery and the barracks of the vanguards appears an icon for a CG scene with Tsubaki. For the icon to appear, you need to enter the act with Tsubaki pregnant, her class upgraded to the max level 200 class, and her story done to the point where you received the katana Setsuna. The new story will continue in multiple steps, including a journey through a new dungeon area, and ends in the "Birth" act when Tsubaki has her new equipment done and obtained her second named katana.

- An event starts near Havaria Port in act "Preg" when Sandra is pregnant. After a sneaking mission, the events continue in the act "birth". There is also an optional event in the birth act which appears after the birth of Sandra's child when you have the events of the female adventurers unlocked.

Other changes:

- A system change for Ryen's and Kayelinth's skill "Full Dragon Shape" should solve the bug of their face image sometimes staying in the dragon shape after a battle.

- I reduced the amount of missing HP Emilia has to heal on Mick during the third "healing battle" of her events. This should make the "battle" a bit easier and faster to solve.

- Ulir's Blessing, Leora's Gift, Uliora, Ultimate Protection, and Leolir, The Magic Barrier were added to the wiki with an explanation about how to obtain them.

- Corone's Diadem was added to the wiki.

- The harpy Taerya was added to the walkthrough and wiki.

- The quest log now sorts the quests by alphabet within their categories.

When you have problems to find or unlock something in the game you can check the walkthrough .pdf in the game files, go to the wiki page at https://renryuu.miraheze.org or come on our discord at https://discord.gg/A79WrBq to join the growing Renryuu community!