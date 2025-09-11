Ahoy, Landlubbers!

Your voices from the depths of The Locker have been heard! We've been hard at work for the past couple of days, listening to all your feedback and investigating the issues, and now we're pumped to drop our latest chest full of fixes and improvements for the game with PATCH 2 - This one's all about polishing up the core experience of the game, smoothing out the quest flow, and making your path to revenge even more satisfying and hopefully - without any new issues.

So boot up and get ready to return. The Locker awaits...









PATCH NOTES:





Skill Tree & Combat



Skill Tree polished with proper names, improved audio, and usability tweaks.

Parry system updated for smoother animations and feedback.

General balance and animation improvements to combat.

Quests & Critical Path

"Cannon Fodder" quest major improvements to clarity and difficulty.

Critical Path adjusted for smoother progression.

"Hook to the moon" quest step clarity increased.

"Escape Arrrtists" quest multiple fixes to dialogues and clarity.

"To Lure Them All" quests Kegs boss final stage hard lock fix.

World & Exploration

Skullkeep, Crossbones, and Limbo: multiple fixes to traps, spawners, dialogues, and collisions.

Kurak visibility improved during Limbo port quest.

Gunner visibility improved during Skullkeep quest and on Abby's deck.

Soulwell, Soulorbs, and Soulshells improved with new interactions and better functionality.

Audio





Optimized metasounds and overall audio mix.

Audio corrections in Dead Sea, Torrent Cannon, Skullkeep, and Skill Tree.

General Improvements

Minigame tweaks (Chicken Colosseum, Torrent Cannon).

Fusions probability increased.

Localization and tutorial text fixes.

Stability and performance optimizations.

Quest markers (X) corrected and improved.



Thanks for helping us shaping the future of this revenge story. The journey is far from over of course, but your feedback is also a compass guiding our way. Jump back in, check out the changes, and let us know what you think!



Remember - We truly value community feedback and are actively listening to what YOU have to say.

One of the best ways to get your thoughts to us, and to connect with other people playing the game, is by joining our official Discord server.





You'll find a dedicated space there to share your ideas, report bugs, and chat directly with the development team. We believe this open dialogue is key to making the game the best it can be, and we can't wait to see you there!



See you next time,

PARASIGHT TEAM



