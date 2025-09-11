 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Borderlands® 4 THE FINALS Destiny 2 Deadlock Hollow Knight
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
11 September 2025 Build 19942536 Edited 11 September 2025 – 14:09:20 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Addressed issues with trainer resistance when climbing or going downhill
- Added 'uphill difficulty' and 'downhill intensity' options in settings

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 3872831
  • Loading history…
macOS Depot 3872833
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link