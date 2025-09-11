Hi everyone!



A rather small update for you this week, I decided to take some time to hunt down and eradicate some of the pesky bugs that have been bothering me. It's not an exciting task, but when the game is being constantly updated it also means bugs sneak in and occasionally need to be wiped out. So here's what's fixed:



Fixed a bug where civilians that spawn outside building windows would get stuck trying to get inside in order to commute to work.



Fixed a bug where cops in the police station would stand still and do nothing if there was no more ammo in the police station, they had no more ammo and zombies were in the building.



Fixed a bug where the military drop zones weren't being reset if a simulation ended or was reset in the middle of the helicopters dropping off troops.



Fixed a bug in the visuals when manually selecting which zombies to infect where the mouseover visuals weren't working.



Tweaked the UI a little and fixed some of the buttons visually glitching when clicking on them and coming back to the same screen.



As always thanks for playing and see you in the next update!