Pixel Puzzles World War II, merging history with the definitive jigsaw puzzler on the PC platform.

USS Massachusetts (BB-59), a South Dakota–class battleship, saw distinguished service during World War II. Commissioned in 1942, she first entered combat in the Operation Torch landings in North Africa, where she exchanged fire with the French battleship Jean Bart in one of the rare battleship duels of the war. Shortly after, she joined the Pacific Fleet and took part in nearly every major naval campaign, from the Gilberts and Marshalls to the Philippines and Okinawa. Known to her crew as “Big Mamie,” she earned 11 battle stars for her wartime actions, providing heavy gunfire support, protecting carriers, and projecting U.S. naval power across the Pacific.

After the war, the USS Massachusetts was decommissioned and placed in reserve, but unlike many of her sister ships, she was preserved from the scrapyard. In 1965, thanks to the efforts of veterans and supporters, she was donated to the people of Massachusetts and permanently berthed at Battleship Cove in Fall River. Today, the battleship serves as a museum ship, open to the public as both a memorial and an educational site. Visitors can explore her decks, learn about her role in the conflict, and experience firsthand the history of one of America’s most storied World War II battleships.