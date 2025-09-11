 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19942405
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Added camera zoom sensitivity as an adjustable setting.
  • Added camera pan speed as an adjustable setting.


  • Tweaked animal marker backgrounds for improved readability.
  • Updated echo marker visuals for clearer distinction.
  • First animal encounter now appears as a separate, dismissible tooltip.
  • First hazard encounter now appears as a separate, dismissible tooltip.


  • Reworked animal behavior to be more predictable and manageable.
  • Added animal health display, tied to interrupted consumes.
  • Added death sound effect when animals die.
  • Animals are now properly revealed when player moves pass them.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3526291
