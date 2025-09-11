- Added camera zoom sensitivity as an adjustable setting.
- Added camera pan speed as an adjustable setting.
Visual Clarity
- Tweaked animal marker backgrounds for improved readability.
- Updated echo marker visuals for clearer distinction.
- First animal encounter now appears as a separate, dismissible tooltip.
- First hazard encounter now appears as a separate, dismissible tooltip.
Animals
- Reworked animal behavior to be more predictable and manageable.
- Added animal health display, tied to interrupted consumes.
- Added death sound effect when animals die.
- Animals are now properly revealed when player moves pass them.
Changed files in this update