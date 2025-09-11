* Changed: Increased chance of getting blueprints but also limited to 3 to 4 per asteroid.
* Changed: Don't show more blueprints after unlocking all tech.
* Changed: Tech menu navigability with left/right buttons.
* Changed: New icons for Iron and Scrap minerals.
* Fixed: Enemy attacks were being rendered over the fog.
Playtest - Updates Note v.0.6.15
