🎉 Dear players!
We keep improving the Trip to Europe series — and here comes a fresh update to make your virtual journey across Europe even more engaging and comfortable.
What’s new:
🌍 New language — Portuguese!
Now even more players can join the adventure. Bem-vindo à Europa!
🏞 New locations
Explore several new beautiful European spots, full of details and charm.
🏆 Achievements
Earn rewards for being observant, curious, and dedicated during your trip.
🛠 Improvements and optimization
Bugs fixed, performance improved, and gameplay made smoother than ever.
🕵️ And a few surprises
Some are hidden in the new locations — can you find them all?
Take your time and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of Europe’s old towns. The update is already available — download it and continue your journey!
