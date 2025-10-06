🎉 Dear players!

We keep improving the Trip to Europe series — and here comes a fresh update to make your virtual journey across Europe even more engaging and comfortable.

What’s new:

🌍 New language — Portuguese!

Now even more players can join the adventure. Bem-vindo à Europa!

🏞 New locations

Explore several new beautiful European spots, full of details and charm.

🏆 Achievements

Earn rewards for being observant, curious, and dedicated during your trip.

🛠 Improvements and optimization

Bugs fixed, performance improved, and gameplay made smoother than ever.

🕵️ And a few surprises

Some are hidden in the new locations — can you find them all?

Take your time and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of Europe’s old towns. The update is already available — download it and continue your journey!