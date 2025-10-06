 Skip to content
Major 6 October 2025 Build 19942315 Edited 7 October 2025 – 07:13:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

🎉 Dear players!

We keep improving the Trip to Europe series — and here comes a fresh update to make your virtual journey across Europe even more engaging and comfortable.

What’s new:
🌍 New language — Portuguese!
Now even more players can join the adventure. Bem-vindo à Europa!

🏞 New locations
Explore several new beautiful European spots, full of details and charm.

🏆 Achievements
Earn rewards for being observant, curious, and dedicated during your trip.

🛠 Improvements and optimization
Bugs fixed, performance improved, and gameplay made smoother than ever.

🕵️ And a few surprises
Some are hidden in the new locations — can you find them all?

Take your time and enjoy the peaceful rhythm of Europe’s old towns. The update is already available — download it and continue your journey!

