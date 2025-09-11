 Skip to content
11 September 2025 Build 19942279
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fixes broken models like the Safari outfit. Thank you everyone reporting this in Discord!
  • Modding bug fixes: allowing creating new inventory categories, properly loading mods when Steam initialization is delayed, allowing overriding single pieces of the world with mods, added a scripting function for creating persistent actors.
  • Stability improvements.
  • Minor performance and memory usage improvements with new compressed vertex formats.

Changed files in this update

Windows DYSMANTLE Windows Depot 846771
