- Fixes broken models like the Safari outfit. Thank you everyone reporting this in Discord!
- Modding bug fixes: allowing creating new inventory categories, properly loading mods when Steam initialization is delayed, allowing overriding single pieces of the world with mods, added a scripting function for creating persistent actors.
- Stability improvements.
- Minor performance and memory usage improvements with new compressed vertex formats.
Maintenance Update 1.4.1.8
