Hotfixes 2.3.390

- Fixed the description for the skin Carnivorous swarm larva, which can now be obtained on any difficulty level of the dungeon.

- Fixed the display of new skins for riding animals in the character viewing window.

- Adjusted the aggro levels of monsters and animals.

- Increased storage space in the 'Fermentation Barrel' to 10 slots.

- In the merchant's cellar, you can now place 2 additional 'Fermentation Barrels'.

- Increased the drop amount of wings when skinning 'Swarm Scout', allowing you to get more than 1 piece.