Update ver1.1.0

Patch note

New Contents

Pile up mode

Pile up mode has simple rule. Player drop foods onto the foundation instead of pot.

Don't let any foods fall, or the game will be over.

Additionally, some foods were replaced to new ones to make it more complicated and fun.

Other

-Changed objects physical behaviors. Therefore, game performance has been improved.

-New abnormality "New friend" has been added to abnormality mode.

-Added 3 new achievements refers to new game mode.

Enjoy cooking!

theis